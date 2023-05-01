Fantasy baseball managers sure need some good news after a weekend in which Texas Rangers SP Jacob deGrom left another outing prematurely and hit the IL because of elbow inflammation, New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge sat out with a hip injury and might need to miss more time and young outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll both missed their Sunday games with injuries. These are some of the top options in fantasy.

Enter Philadelphia Phillies OF Bryce Harper. No, seriously, enter Harper into your lineups, because as May begins, the two-time former NL MVP and fantasy stalwart is ready to make his 2023 debut, roughly two months ahead of reasonable expectations after offseason Tommy John surgery. Harper is expected to earn full clearance on Monday to play Tuesday against the Dodgers. See, some injury-related news actually can be positive!