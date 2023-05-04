Stolen bases are all the rage in this new, more exciting baseball season and four rookie-eligible players have already reached double-digits in the category. Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll and New York Yankees SS Anthony Volpe were supposed to be great, and Oakland Athletics OF Esteury Ruiz and Pittsburgh Pirates 2B/OF Ji Hwan Bae are certainly helpful. Fantasy baseball managers tend to be more starved for stolen bases in roto category leagues, and they should keep an eye on the next wave of runners soon to debut.

Boston Red Sox 2B David Hamilton is clearly someone to watch, as the 25-year-old stole 71 bases last season at Double-A Portland, and he has swiped 14 bases in 17 attempts over his first 23 games at Triple-A Worcester this season. Hamilton, once a Milwaukee Brewers prospect acquired in the Hunter Renfroe trade, bats left-handed, makes strong contact, plays both middle infield positions and he is slugging .578. The big league team lacks middle-infield production, so Hamilton is in play for promotion soon.