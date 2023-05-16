For those of you who read Monday's fantasy baseball column, we went team-by-team at the quarter mark of this season with potential pickups to consider. Well, now we turn our focus to the bullpens! There is so much time left in this 2023 season, and there is much value to be had on the waiver wire, especially with relief pitchers.

So here we go, with a look at whom MLB managers will be handing the ball to in high-leverage situations, in order of team record entering the week.

The Tampa Bay Rays activated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the IL this week, and most people assume he will earn the saves over RHP Jason Adam. Then again, shouldn't we also assume Fairbanks needs another IL stint this season? Probably. Roster them both, but neither right-hander averages more than 5.0 fantasy points per outing.