Fantasy baseball's Week 8 is the busiest to date, 97 games in total with 14 of the 30 teams scheduled on all seven days and the other 16 aligned for at least six games. As things stand at publishing time, the weather looks mostly clear, not to mention that 24 of those games will be played in weather-controlled environments, so this looks like as clear a quality-over-quantity-of-matchups kind of week.

We've been pretty lucky on the weather front overall, with only 15 postponements to date and four of them at the onset of the season, when teams bake that possibility into their Opening Day plans (four home openers, among those 15 total postponements, were games pushed back by a day as teams made early calls accounting for prospective poor weather). On the same date last season, there had already been 28 postponements, and bear in mind that the 2022 season began eight days later than did this season.