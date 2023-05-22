Perhaps the Chicago White Sox knew what they were doing and the World Series champion Houston Astros, surprisingly, did not. Beloved first baseman Jose Abreu hit .292 and slugged .506 over nine seasons with the White Sox, earning three All-Star berths, a Rookie of the Year award and, remember, the American League MVP award in the shortened 2020 season. The White Sox showed little interest in keeping Abreu, and the Astros gladly gave him a three-year deal. Despite some power concerns late last season, many thought -- me included -- Abreu would be a solid fantasy option for a stacked Houston offense.

However, the Abreu who hit .304 with strong results in exit velocity and hard-hit percentage last season looks awful this season, hitting .215 with nary a home run. A top-100 overall selection in early ESPN fantasy drafts, Abreu is among the most dropped first basemen in ESPN standard leagues, though he still is rostered in 62%. Abreu is slugging .256 -- .190 against left-handed pitching (.531 career). His 24.1% strikeout rate has never been greater, nor has his 48% ground ball rate. Abreu is 36. Unfortunately, he looks done.