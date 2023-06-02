The MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays play host to the American League's other two divisional leaders during fantasy's Week 10, first facing the Central-leading Minnesota Twins for three games, then finishing with three against the West-leading Texas Rangers. It's quite the test for the two visiting teams, considering that the Rays have -- by far -- the league's best home winning percentage (.813, 26 of 32 games won).

Speaking of AL East teams... Do you remember those Boston Red Sox/New York Yankees rivalry matchups? We wouldn't be surprised if you don't, considering the two teams haven't yet met up a single time during the 2023 regular season. That's about to change, though, as the division rivals are scheduled for a three-game weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

It's also a full week at home for the Colorado Rockies, and their Coors Field visitors have had polar-opposite results there since the beginning of 2021. The Rockies begin Week 10 with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, whose 14 wins since the start of 2021 are the most by any visiting team, and whose 7.00 runs per game at Coors during that time span are the most by any team that played multiple series there. Colorado's weekend opponent is the San Diego Padres, whose 14 losses are the most by any visiting team, and who have a third-worst minus-13 run differential there.