Weekend wrap: Injury updates on Judge, Trout, more

Fantasy baseball managers made New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge one of the first picks in most drafts and perhaps even No. 1, regardless of format, and for good reason. Judge and his investors enjoyed big numbers through the first two months of the season, as he hit .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs through 49 games. Perhaps he would not have matched his incredible 2022 achievement of hitting .311 with 62 home runs, but the numbers were not so far off when he awkwardly ran into the Dodger Stadium right-field fence while making a catch June 3.

Unfortunately, Judge has not played since that day, when he tore a ligament in his right big toe. It did not seem like much at the time, but it sure does today.

The Yankees remain unclear about when he will return to active duty and to be fair, perhaps they just do not know. Regardless, Judge's status feels like the biggest question for the second half of the fantasy baseball season. He has already missed more than a month and still nobody seems to know whether Judge returns in a few weeks, sometime in September or even not at all.

If Judge played for a bad team, perhaps his season would already be over, as there are rumors of potentially season-ending toe surgery. Of course, the Yankees are not a bad team, as even without their best hitter and relying on a rotating core of journeymen outfielders such as Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney, the team remains a playoff contender. The Yankees obviously need Judge, as do fantasy managers, but who knows whether he returns to the lineup at full health or physically compromised.

Injuries often derail fantasy managers on their quest to championships, and Judge certainly is not the lone star on the mend from something. Here are other questions fantasy baseball managers are asking in anticipation of the second half, as they get to enjoy a brief respite in a long season.