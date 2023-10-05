Fantasy Baseball: Way-too-early top 25 players for 2024

Four hitters delivered the rare combination of 30 or more home runs along with 30 or more stolen bases this past fantasy baseball season, so one should not be surprised to see these statistically versatile players among the most coveted selections for next season's roto drafts. Multi-category statistical providers are critically valuable in rotisserie formats. One guy topped the list, and you can probably guess who it was, but he sure was not alone. Overall, 17 players produced 20/20 seasons in 2023. Way back in 2022, only nine players did.

Let's get right to it. You probably know who the No. 1 fellow is for 2024 drafts, but the offensive pool looks quite a bit deeper than in prior seasons, especially when it comes to hitters supplying both power and speed, and you will not find many pitchers in the early rounds here. For another perspective, check out colleague Tristan H. Cockcroft's roto/category rankings.