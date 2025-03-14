Fantasy Baseball ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, busts, rookies and closers

Open Extended Reactions

No matter how hard you study for your fantasy baseball draft, there are simply too many names to keep track of from pick to pick. That's why they invented cheat sheets; for weekends like this. Unlike other cheat sheets, this one isn't just rankings. We've taken the best of Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Todd Zola, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan to create one sheet to rule them all.

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet aggregates all the names you need to know, drawn from the following content, most of which can be found in the fantasy baseball draft kit:

• Cockcroft: Kings of Command

• Cockcroft: 20 sleeper picks for 2025

• Passan: Ten players scouts are buzzing about

• McDaniel: 30 MLB teams, 30 breakout candidates

• McDaniel: Which prospects have fantasy value in 2025?

• Karabell: Don't forget these injured players on draft day

• Roundtable: Unheralded players for 2025

• Karabell: The top 10 fantasy baseball prospects for 2025

• Zola: What to expect from Roki Sasaki and other Asian newcomers

• Fantasy bullpen depth chart

Click on the link below for the printable, portable PDF featuring hundreds of names you'll want to have handy on draft day.