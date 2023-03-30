Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

By Todd Zola

As is usually the custom for the second day of the season, action is restricted to warm-weather cities and teams with domes. This way, fans of teams whose opener is more likely to be postponed can still attend their home team's first game of the year. Finding pitchers at this point of the season can be tricky since teams usually roll out their top hurlers to open the campaign. Beyond that, there are only five games on the docket, all being contested under the lights. Three names do, however, stand out for Friday. Read on...

One is Dustin May, whose Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks. May is available in just under 50% of ESPN leagues and the home team is favored to win. May is projected to pitch just under five frames, but if this is thought of as a weighted average of all plausible outcomes, there's still a decent chance May will go deep enough to qualify for the win. Something to keep in mind is that Arizona has a young, but potentially dangerous set of lefty-swinging outfielders, so deploying the right-handed May is a risk. Even so, the numbers say he's in play as a streamer.

Next up is David Peterson, taking the hill for the New York Mets as they visit the Miami Marlins. With Justin Verlander having been placed on the IL to begin the season, the Mets need Peterson to step up. The Marlins are favored to win, but that's more due to home-field advantage and Jesus Luzardo being on the hill for Miami. Peterson should do a good job limiting base traffic and scoring. His strikeout rate has been on the upswing, the extent of which may not be fully captured by his projection.

Lastly, Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres are not only favored to beat the Colorado Rockies in Petco Park, but Martinez is expected to pitch into the fifth inning. Last season, Martinez pitched in a swingman capacity, and he was effective as both a reliever and a starter. At least to begin the 2023 season, he'll be a member of the San Diego rotation.

With two-thirds of the league having an off day, backfilling pitching spots with relievers is a solid strategy. As we discussed in the our Daily Notes primer, this section will eventually be updated in the mornings with "tired" and "overworked" bullpens, but clearly that isn't yet an issue so early in the season. Friday is a day to load up on relievers pitching for teams favored to win as indicated in the pitching rankings below.

Not only are the Mariners tabbed with the highest W%, but they also have a bevy of bullpen arms from which to choose for a possible win or save. Andres Munoz is only available in 35% of ESPN leagues, but Paul Sewald is there for the taking in 52%. Matt Brash, Diego Castillo and Matt Festa are all available in most ESPN leagues.

With lefty Kyle Freeland starting for the Rockies, Ha-Seong Kim (11% rostered) is likely to serve as the leadoff hitter in what should be a productive game for San Diego. Kim qualifies at both shortstop and third base.