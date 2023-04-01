Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

The first Sunday slate of the season features all 30 teams in action. It commences at 1:10 PM ET with the Tigers visiting the Rays and ends at 7:00 PM ET with the Phillies visiting the Rangers in the inaugural ESPN Sunday Night Baseball contest of the year. In between are 13 games with some intriguing pitching matchups as teams are into the back end of their rotations. This is the more interesting group for fantasy purposes as their rostership levels tend to be lower.

Based on Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, Trevor Rogers is a solid pickup as he's the sixth ranked starter on the slate, yet his rostership is only 12.2 % in ESPN leagues. It's so low because he's coming off a disappointing season, but Rogers showed signs of coming around late last season, and then followed up with a strong spring. The Mets clearly have a solid lineup, but they're better against righties and loadDepot Park is a great place to pitch. We have the Marlins as favorites over the Mets in Kodai Senga's first MLB start.

Cal Quantrill and Guardians are also favorites as they wrap up a series in Seattle. This is a bit riskier than Rogers since it is always better to focus on home pitchers for fantasy streaming. Quantrill isn't dominant with a 16.6% strikeout rate last season, but he limits walks and homers while working deep into games.

Next up is Eric Lauer, the 27-yeal-old southpaw coming off a rough spring. That said, Lauer has been one of the better back-end starters in baseball over the past couple of seasons, sporting a 3.45 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over a combined 277 1/3 innings. Lauer draws an improving, but still vulnerable offense in Wrigley Field.

Following the plight of the Royals could be interesting. New manager Matt Quatraro comes from the Tampa Bay organization while first-year pitching coach is the former bullpen coach of the Cleveland Guardians. If you're going to put together a new coaching staff, that's solid lineage. Last season, the Royals pitching was the worst in terms of K-BB%. Granted, it was only spring training, but the Royals pitching finished with the eighth best mark. Brad Keller is the second lowest ranked pitcher on the slate, but that's based on data before the new regime. If you're looking for an under the radar option for streaming, DFS or betting purposes, Keller at home facing Joe Ryan and the Twins is in play.

Seth Lugo, Jameson Taillon and Jhony Brito round out a deep supply of pitching streamers. Brito is almost universally available and draws a San Francisco lineup devoid of the platoon punch to which we've grown accustomed.

Some of the questionable bullpens are gaining clarity, with AJ Puk getting the first save for the Marlins and Andrew Chafin doing the same for the Diamondbacks. It also appears Kendall Graveman will be setting up Reynaldo Lopez for the White Sox while Pierce Johnson picked up the first Rockies save following Daniel Bard being put on the IL for anxiety. As a reminder, beginning Monday, we'll update this section with a note on the bullpens to target and avoid, based on matchups and recent usage.

Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Trey Mancini (CHC, 1B -- 16%) vs. Eric Lauer

Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 6%) at Brad Keller

Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 4%) vs. Kodai Senga

Jesse Winker (MIL, LF -- 31%) at Jameson Taillon

Yan Gomes (CHC, C -- 0%) vs. Lauer

Patrick Wisdom (CHC, 3B -- 2%) vs. Lauer

Enrique Hernandez (BOS, CF -- 11%) vs. Cole Irvin

Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 14%) vs. Joey Wentz

Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 4%) vs. Vince Velasquez

Jean Segura (MIA, 2B -- 21%) vs. Senga

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday

Jordan Walker (STL, 3B -- 53%) vs. Chris Bassitt

Brandon Drury (LAA, 3B -- 57%) at Ken Waldichuk

Tyler Stephenson (CIN, C -- 59%) vs. Vince Velasquez

Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 98%) at Jordan Montgomery

Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 69%) at Waldichuk

Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 68%) vs. Jared Shuster

Matt Chapman (TOR, 3B -- 83%) at Montgomery

Tim Anderson (CHW, SS -- 74%) at Luis Garcia

Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 96%) vs. Bassitt

Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 80%) at Garcia