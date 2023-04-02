Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

By Todd Zola

The first full week of the regular season is a rare Monday with a full 15-game slate. There are two matinees, each being the home opener for the hosts. The Brewers entertain the Mets at 2:10 PM ET, followed by the White Sox welcoming the Giants at 4:10 PM ET for an interleague tussle.

The slate offers mostly fourth and fifth starters, so the RST% (Rostership percentages) are generally low. Even so, it's early in the week, so it's best to show some discretion when selecting streamers. Many of those comprising today's schedule will have a second start next weekend, when you have a better idea what is needed to win the matchup in head-to-head formats.

Using the Starting pitcher rankings for Monday as a guide, Hunter Brown is the day's top streaming target. He's ranked sixth overall as the Astros host Matthew Boyd and the Tigers. Brown was going to be part of the Houston rotation at some point of the season regardless, but with Lance McCullers out until at least mid-May with a forearm strain, Brown's services were needed from the jump. He debuted last season, starting two of his seven appearances. Brown fanned 22 in 20 1/3 innings, but he also walked seven. How soon Brown hones will control with drive his success, though that is less worrisome facing the light-hitting Tigers.

Anthony DeSclafani and Zach Plesac follow Brown on the list and with rostership levels below 2%, both are in play for those wishing to be a bit aggressive early. Next in the rankings is Reid Detmers, who deserves more than pitch and ditch treatment. In fact, with his tough road matchup against George Kirby and the Mariners, it's viable to pick up Demers as a stash. The 23-year-old southpaw spent part of the offseason at Driveline, adding several ticks to his fastball and slider. If Detmers can combine the added velocity with the control he exhibited in the minors, he has a chance to be a front-end starting pitcher

Rounding out a lush group of steaming candidates are Michael Kopech, Drew Smyly and Michael Grove. Simply by virtue of being slated for several starts in the Dodgers rotation, Grove is interesting. Initially, the 26-year-old righthander was going to begin the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but with Ryan Pepiot out at least a month with an oblique strain, Grove was summoned. Keeping the ball in the yard is his primary issue, but with Monday's NL West tilt with the Rockies in Dodgers Stadium, homers are less of a concern.

Last season, there were 55 stolen bases over the first 150 games. This year, teams swiped 49 bags in just 70 games. With the new rules governing pickoffs, and bigger bags, it will be obligatory to track team tendencies, both for compiling steals and being an easy team on which to run. The Baltimore Orioles lead MLB with 10 steals in their first two games against the Boston Red Sox. Sure, it's only one series, but it is clear Baltimore will look to run, and Boston will struggle controlling would-be base stealers.

Next up for the Orioles are the Texas Rangers, who yielded the second most pilfers in MLB least season. Jorge Mateo already has four bags and is available in 90% of ESPN leagues.

Boston hosts Pittsburgh in interleague play. Ji Hwan bae started at second in the Pirates opened, then played right field in the second game. He's going to be in the lineup a lot and can run as evidenced by already collecting a pair of steals. Bae is only rostered in 3% of ESPN leagues.