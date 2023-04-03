The first full week of the 2023 season begins with a busy Monday and 15 games in total, with the earliest starting at 2:10 p.m. ET.

These next few days will be the first outings of the year for fourth and fifth starters, generally speaking, meaning we'll get our first official looks at preseason standouts like the Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, Dylan Dodd of the Atlanta Braves, Yusei Kikuchi of the Toronto Blue Jays and Hayden Wesneski of the Chicago Cubs. All are available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues, and while the standard-league roster constraints make that roster level logical, any of this quartet could emerge as pickups in leagues that follow our new settings with continued success during these early weeks.

There are a few players, however, who absolutely warrant immediate addition, especially in light of their favorable upcoming schedules. Take a look to see if they're still free in your leagues.

Bats to add

James Outman, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers: After a stellar spring training that saw him bat .294/.393/.588 with three home runs in 61 trips to the plate and earning himself a somewhat unexpected roster spot, Outman delivered an Opening Day home run, while picking up starts against the three right-handed pitchers his Dodgers faced during their season-opening, four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That's the role Outman should occupy for the foreseeable future, after he batted .324/.425/.665 with a 6.5% HR rate against right-handers between the majors and minors last season. By comparison, he hit only .236/.325/.414 with a 3.1% HR rate against lefties. That still provides plenty of opportunity for him to contribute to your fantasy team, with the advantage that those in ESPN's daily-league offerings can slot in a replacement anytime his Dodgers face a left-handed starter. Beyond only his hitting contributions, incidentally, scouts generally grade him a 60 baserunner on the scale of 20-80 (with 80 being the game's very elite), meaning there's a scenario in which Outman could deliver 20/20 rookie numbers even in a platoon role.

The Dodgers, by the way, face one of the most advantageous schedules over the next seven days of any team, drawing the visiting Colorado Rockies and Diamondbacks pitching staffs, with 5-of-6 opposing starters being right-handed. Load up on this offense, and since the Rockies are typically a significantly weaker offensive team away from Coors Field, there's a very real chance that fill-in fifth starter Michael Grove could warrant an add-and-start in any league deeper than 12-team mixed, thanks to his two projected starts against each opponent.

Elehuris Montero, 3B, Colorado Rockies: With the non-guaranteed deal and spring-training invite to Mike Moustakas, his subsequent Cactus League outburst, some doubt might have cast upon Colorado's initial plans for third base, but their opening-weekend lineups certainly now underscore Montero's importance. He drew starts in all four games, including the three against right-handed starters, each of those out of the No. 6 spot in the lineup, while Moustakas merely picked up a start at DH and as a No. 7 hitter against Michael Wacha on Saturday.

Montero's performance might not have been overwhelming -- his eight strikeouts, in fact, are currently the most in the majors -- but he's an intriguing upside play nevertheless after batting .306/.358/.581 with five home runs in 67 spring trips to the plate. Remember, Rockies hitters are pure fantasy gold in their home games, which begin on Thursday with a brilliantly favorable four-game series against the rebuilding Washington Nationals, kicking off a stretch of 10-of-13 games at Coors. With the promise of regular at-bats at the hot corner, Montero is the most intriguing Rockies player to stash in advance of that upcoming set of games.

Arms to consider

Marcus Stroman, SP, Chicago Cubs: Speaking of favorable upcoming stretches of games, Stroman and the Cubs get a decent share of them on the pitching side, which could be beneficial to the aforementioned Wesneski as well. Assuming the Cubs stay on a strict five-man rotation, ignoring off days when factoring in rest, Stroman's next six matchups would be against the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Dodgers, Miami Marlins and Nationals -- and there's a chance for a seventh start and second turn against the Marlins if the team does manipulate the schedule accounting for its off days.

Tuck that information away if you're seeking streaming opportunities which, yes, in our game do include Stroman (more than 50% available currently), but especially includes lesser-known names like Wesneski, Drew Smyly and Justin Steele. The team's closer picture, seemingly led by Michael Fulmer, also warrants attention.

As for Stroman specifically, he pitched brilliantly against the Milwaukee Brewers in his Opening Day assignment, going six shutout innings while striking out eight batters. Though that's not typically a strikeout rate he'll match -- he's a heavy sinker-baller who relies upon a near-60% ground ball rate -- he has been plenty effective and a strong fantasy play against any non-elite offense.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Drew Rasmussen, SP, Rays: The Tampa Bay Rays join the Dodgers with one of the upcoming week's most favorable schedules. That's especially true for Rays pitchers, who get a dream schedule against the two teams widely projected to be their respective leagues' lowest-scoring, the Nationals and Athletics. That makes their two-start pitcher -- remember that such a thing only applies to offsite leagues, as we're still in the 11-day, season-opening scoring period in ESPN formats -- quite a find, but both of his assignments are must-starts for us as well.

The Rays have quite the reputation for squeezing the most out of their pitchers, and Rasmussen has been as representative as any over the past 23 months. Last season, he delivered top-50 SP numbers thanks to the addition of a cutter. This year, he has further refined and leaned more heavily upon the pitch (which doesn't perfectly fit Statcast's definition of either a slider or cutter). It's often called a "sweeper," for lack of a better classification, while adding a hint more velocity to his fastball. Lineups like those of the Nationals and Athletics are ill-equipped to handle the variety of offerings Rasmussen has, and they make him one of the five best two-start pitchers for this April 3-9 "week" offsite.

Incidentally, schedules like this one for the Rays are dream opportunities for teams that love to use closer-by-committee pictures. With a heightened likelihood of a perfect 6-for-6 week in terms of team wins -- and, yes, sweeps are mathematically unlikely, but at least the odds of it are heightened -- there could be plenty of saves to go around for Pete Fairbanks, Jason Adam and perhaps others, not to mention a great deal of holds, which this year earn you two points apiece in ESPN standard leagues.