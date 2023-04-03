Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

By Derek Carty

• The best pitcher streaming option on this slate is easily Andrew Heaney (33% rostered in ESPN leagues). His inability to stay healthy keeps his rostership low, but the skills are there and became downright elite in 2022 (13.6 K/9, 2.83 xFIP). He gets a solid matchup against a mediocre Baltimore offense and is worth picking up in all formats.

• If you need a deeper choice than Heaney, Josh Fleming (sub-1% rostered) and Domingo German (4%) both fit the bill. Fleming, in particular, gets a stellar matchup against perhaps the worst offense in MLB, the Nationals. And he faces them in a pitchers' park.

• Outside of the elite offenses of Toronto and Houston, the Cubs project as the next-best offense on the Tuesday slate according to THE BAT X. And outside of Dansby Swanson, there's a reasonable chance of finding everyone else on your waiver wire. Seiya Suzuki (63%), Ian Happ (59%), Nico Hoerner (48%), Cody Bellinger (32%), Trey Mancini (15%), Eric Hosmer (2%) and Patrick Wisdom (2%) are all viable choices. They go into baseball's best non-Coors park for hitters to face a weak pitcher in Luis Cessa. Elite matchup.

• If you're looking for steals, the Cleveland Guardians are the team to focus on. They face off against a below-average pitcher in J.P. Sears, who is also quite easy to run on. Keep an eye on player prop lines for Jose Ramirez (99% rostered in fantasy) and Andres Gimenez (83%), while Amed Rosario (77%) could be available in your fantasy league and Myles Straw (2%) almost certainly is.

• If you're speculating on saves, take a look at the Rangers' Will Smith, who received the team's first save opportunity of the season on Sunday night. Jose Leclerc was the presumptive favorite for the role, but he was passed over for Smith, even though he should have been fresh.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday