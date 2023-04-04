Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Eric Karabell breaks down why he believes Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo has the potential to a solid option for fantasy managers on Wednesday. (0:45)

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Wednesday's slate features 13 tilts with all but one a matinee affair. The day begins at 12:35 p.m. ET in Cincinnati, with the last first pitch of the day scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET in Kansas City. With many of the staff aces on the hill for their second start, streaming options are thin, but there are a few options.

Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday