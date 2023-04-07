Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

By Mike Sheets

Even with all of the hype this spring, Jordan Walker's rostered percentage is sitting just above 50% in ESPN leagues. This, to put it mildly, is a mistake. Not only is the former first-round pick hitting .333/.360/.542 with a homer, a steal, and five RBI through his first six games, but the early underlying metrics are even more impressive. Walker currently sports a 62.9% hard-hit rate, his 113.9 mph max exit velocity ranks in the top 2% of MLB, and his sprint speed ranks just outside the top 10%. The 20-year-old gets the platoon edge on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer, who saw his entire repertoire drop 3-4 ticks on the gun in his season debut last weekend.

Noah Syndergaard (33%) pitched well in Los Angeles Dodgers debut, holding the Arizona Diamondbacks to one run on four hits over six frames while fanning six and walking none. The big right-hander will likely never regain the velocity from his prime years with the New York Mets (his fastball averaged just 92.7 mph against Arizona), but he might still be able to make it work. While his fastball velo was down, his slider had a massive velo spike, jumping five mph from where it was in 2022, and it now has more vertical break, according to Baseball Savant. On Saturday, Syndergaard again matches up with the D-backs, who sport an NL-worst .608 OPS in the early going, making him one of the day's better streaming options.

Fantasy managers have been slow to buy in on Justin Steele. The Chicago Cubs' left-hander spun a 3.18 ERA across 24 starts in 2022, and he fired six shutout frames against the Milwaukee Brewers with eight Ks and one walk in his season debut. Dating back to last season, Steele has now allowed more than three earned runs just once in his last 16 starts. Still, his rostered percentage is hovering around 25% in ESPN leagues. You can feel good about streaming Steele in Saturday's matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Lane Thomas (5%) is also on the streaming radar with an enticing matchup on Saturday. The owner of a career 130 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, Thomas will square off against Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber, who surrendered a .304/.348/.534 triple slash to right-handed batters in 2022. Better yet, the matchup takes place at Coors Field, where Thomas is a .353/.421/.647 career hitter.