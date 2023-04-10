Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
Grayson Rodriguez (26% rostered) makes his second MLB start on Tuesday and is easily the best streamer if he's available in your league. He's supremely talented (THE BAT believes he's already the 36th best starter in baseball, sandwiched between Alek Manoah and Joe Musgrove), he pitches in a strong pitchers' park, and he's available in three-quarters of leagues. The only concern is the leash, but he's worth rostering to find that out. And in the short-term, matchups don't get much better than facing the A's.
If Rodriguez has already been snatched up by your league's prospect hound, David Peterson (14%) and Alex Wood (4%) are your next best choices. Neither is in a particularly good matchup (vs. Padres and Dodgers, respectively), but both are far more talented than they're given credit for and do get home field advantage in strong pitchers' parks, at least.
If you can't stomach a matchup against the Padres or Dodgers, you may just want to add a reliever for the day to boost your ratios and add a couple Ks. Dodgers' relievers would be the ones to turn to, with a plethora of talented arms and a great matchup on tap. They go into the third-best park in baseball for suppressing home runs, get the best weather of the day, and face a below-average offense. Evan Phillips (29%) may even give you a save if he's available, but if not, Alex Vesia (1%) and Phil Bickford (less than 1%) are great choices.
The top two offenses on this slate are both in Coors Field, and St. Louis projects nearly two runs ahead of the Rockies according to THE BAT X. While the Cardinals' studs are rostered, you can still find a pretty widely available Brendan Donovan (65%), Jordan Walker (55%), Tyler O'Neill (43%), Nolan Gorman (26%), Dylan Carlson (7%), and Alec Burleson (1%).
If you're hunting dingers (or prop betting home runs, which shown a surprising amount of positive expected value this season), the Angels may be the team to target. THE BAT X projects them for the most homers of the day in a sneaky-great park for it against a pitcher in Josiah Gray who is extremely homer-prone. Hunter Renfroe (54%), Anthony Rendon (44%), Brandon Drury (39%), Logan O'Hoppe (23%), Gio Urshela (6%), and Jared Walsh (5%) are all good choices.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Tyler O'Neill (STL, LF -- 43%) at Kyle Freeland
Dylan Carlson (STL, CF -- 7%) at Freeland
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 15%) vs. Miles Mikolas
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 34%) vs. Mikolas
Juan Yepez (STL, LF -- 1%) at Freeland
Cal Raleigh (SEA, C -- 27%) at Hayden Wesneski
Mike Moustakas (COL, 3B -- 1%) vs. Mikolas
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 32%) vs. Chris Flexen
Nico Hoerner (CHC, SS -- 48%) vs. Flexen
Jarred Kelenic (SEA, CF -- 11%) at Wesneski
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 91%) at Jacob deGrom
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 84%) at deGrom
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 51%) at Shane McClanahan
Bobby Witt Jr. (KC, SS -- 98%) at deGrom
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 53%) at Hunter Gaddis
Tyler Stephenson (CIN, C -- 61%) at Wright
Tim Anderson (CHW, SS -- 78%) at Pablo Lopez
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 94%) at David Peterson
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 86%) at Aaron Nola