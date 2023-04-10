Fantasy baseball's Week 2 brings with it some season debuts for pitchers who were a little behind their rotation-mates due to injuries in the spring, as the Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright and Boston Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock are set to start on Tuesday. The Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to move Drey Jameson into their rotation during the team's weekend road trip to Miami, and the San Diego Padres could bring Joe Musgrove back to make his season debut on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers (though more likely he'll start on Monday, April 17).

Each of the first three pitchers is more of a bench-and-watch than someone to trust in standard (and any 12-team mixed, really), but with strong outings, any could move into fantasy relevance with a strong performance. We'll see whether any winds up on next week's recommended pickups list.

For now, here are the three players you should be adding to all of your fantasy lineups for this week, thanks to strong recent play and favorable upcoming schedules.

Bats to add

Nolan Gorman, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals: Due in part to a greater number of starting-worthy players on their big-league roster than there are available positions in a daily lineup, the Cardinals have taken somewhat of a Dodgers/Rays/Athletics approach to their lineup-building, utilizing straight platoons, rotating their outfield and generally exploiting individual matchups in an attempt to circulate their playing time. Gorman, who has had a 24-point wOBA platoon split thus far in his big-league career, has benefited from this, batting fifth through seventh anytime a right-handed starter is on the mound (seven team games against righties, seven starts). This week, which opens with a three-game trip to Colorado's Coors Field and concludes with a four-game series back home against a Pittsburgh Pirates pitching staff that has a fifth-worst 4.65 ERA since the beginning of last season, Gorman should greatly benefit from what's projected to be six right-handed starters in seven Cardinals games.

This is not all a short term opportunity-driven add, incidentally, as Gorman has shown hints of growth between spring training and the regular season's first week, cutting his chase rate (percentage of swings at non-strikes) from 31% to 13%. He has maintained similar power metrics in the process, and is coming off a .288/.373/.538 spring in which he hit four home runs in 59 trips to the plate. Remember, Gorman was a clear top-50 overall prospect at the time of his debut -- Kiley McDaniel, in fact, ranked him No. 18 entering last year -- so there's plenty of power upside in Gorman's bat. Scoop Gorman up for the favorable week ahead, then keep your fingers crossed that he'll develop into a long-term asset, albeit one who is somewhat platoon-susceptible.

Logan O'Hoppe, C, Los Angeles Angels: Speaking of promising young power bats, O'Hoppe's has come around quite nicely over the past year and change, and with Max Stassi sidelined indefinitely, there's plenty of opportunity for the rookie to play regularly for the foreseeable future. O'Hoppe hit 26 home runs with .161 isolated power at the Double-A level last season, and through seven games with the Angels this season has hit three home runs in 28 trips to the plate. He's the classic offense-first catcher that fantasy managers should love to roster, something that has become decreasingly plentiful at the position in recent years. In the long term, O'Hoppe has quite a bit of work to do defensively in order to avoid ceding playing time to a more defensively minded catcher -- he's a bottom-five catcher in terms of framing thus far, and below-average thus far in terms of reining in the running game -- but he's got a wide-open opportunity today and that's what counts. Incidentally, his Angels begin their week with three games against the rebuilding Washington Nationals pitching staff before visiting a Boston Red Sox team that ranks 21st so far in ERA (4.89).

Graham Ashcraft, SP, Cincinnati Reds: While everyone pays the most attention to Ashcraft's fellow Reds rotation-mates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Ashcraft's spring training performance and first regular-season start have made him similarly interesting. He made five Cactus League starts, finishing with a 2.60 ERA and 2.8% walk and 35.2% strikeout rates, then threw seven strong innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 2. Ashcraft's strengths are his control -- 6.3% walk rate thus far in the majors -- and ability to both limit hard contact and get a good share of ground balls -- 54.5% rate of the latter so far in the bigs -- thanks to his cutter-slider-sinker repertoire. He's also leaning more heavily upon his slider this season, a pitch that was responsible for 42-of-71 strikeouts last year, enhancing his strikeout potential. Ashcraft's two-start Week 2 is challenging, with matchups against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, but talented two-start pitchers warrant consideration nevertheless, and if he comes through them smoothly he then has a generally favorable schedule thereafter, with prospective matchups against the Pirates, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins if he aligns perfectly to those series.

Pitching in

Wright might not warrant your fantasy start on Tuesday after he allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings of a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Gwinnett this past Wednesday, but his Braves nevertheless have one of the most favorable schedules for pitching staffs during Week 2. The team begins with three home games against the aforementioned Reds, followed by three road games against the Kansas City Royals, in their home run-suppressing ballpark, Kauffman Stadium.

The Braves' two-start pitcher isn't a household name, nor does he have top-shelf stuff, but the matchups themselves prop Bryce Elder up as an add-and-start in any league 12-team mixed or larger. He got five strikeouts on his slider alone in his first start this past Wednesday, and both the Reds and Royals have team K rates greater than 24% this far. But the key pickup for the Braves actually resides in their bullpen:

A.J. Minter, RP, Atlanta Braves: The team's ninth inning fill-in while closer Raisel Iglesias heals, Minter's fastball velocity remains a tick beneath his 2022 average (95.3 mph this year, 96.6 last), but he nevertheless has delivered five consecutive scoreless appearances to begin the season. This week, Minter might be put to heavy use, as the Braves will be squeezing four of their six starts out of Elder, Wright and Dylan Dodd, who struggled on Sunday against the San Diego Padres. The Braves, talented as they are at all points on the roster, should still win a majority of their games during Week 2, and in fact, using Forecaster/Daily Notes win probabilities, they are favored to win in all of their six games. That probability ranges between 57%-59% for all six games, good rates but not the top-shelf, 60%-plus percentages you'd expect from teams that should roll over their opponents (as, for example, the Tampa Bay Rays have to this point). That means a greater likelihood Minter will be needed to shut the door, and bear in mind that he's out there for the taking in 60% of ESPN leagues.