Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Friday features a typically full slate with everything played under the lights. Given that the season is just two weeks old, it's not too early to roll out "big series" to describe the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. Currently, the Rays are lapping the field in the home run department. Meanwhile, the Jays are mid-pack, but figure to narrow the gap as the next 24-plus weeks play out. Drew Rasmussen starts for the Rays. He's been outstanding so far, throwing 13 scoreless innings to start the season, fanning 15 with no walks. While this is a bit of a stretch, by season's end a start in Rogers Centre may be akin to a Coors Field affair. Nonetheless, especially since Rasmussen is right-handed and Toronto poses a mostly right-handed lineup, Rasmussen should remain active in all formats. However, for those brave enough to be carrying Jose Berrios on their roster, the Blue Jays starter should be housed safely on reserve for this potentially dangerous matchup.

Berrios isn't the only 2022 disappointment starting on Friday. The Padres' Sean Manaea (36% rostered in ESPN leagues) opened with a subpar relief effort but rebounded with six solid frames in start against Kansas City, fanning eight with just one walk. He has another soft matchup, this time in Detroit against Tigers offense averaging the fewest runs per game through Wednesday's action.

Continuing the theme, Trevor Rogers' (7.4%) solid spring spawned optimism for a bounce back campaign. It may still manifest, but Rogers has opened with a pair of losses, yielding six earned runs over nine frames so far, with nine punch out and three walks. The southpaw is in a great spot for his first solid effort as the Arizona Diamondbacks visit South Beach. The strength of the visitors is a predominantly left-handed outfield, giving Rogers a chance to neutralize Arizona's best batters.

Each season has a different cast of characters, but for some reason the Colorado Rockies struggle facing southpaws on the road. Friday's interleague affair in Seattle also comes equipped with the "first game away from Coors Field after a homestand" narrative. There is some evidence showing Colorado hitters need the first game or two on a road trip to get reaccustomed to how pitches act at a much lower altitude. This should give Mariners' southpaw Marco Gonzales (3.1%) an edge in the series opener.

The San Diego Padres have nabbed just one would-be base stealer in 17 attempts. Chances are, the Milwaukee Brewers are aware, and will aim to take advantage. The club is only 6-for-7 trying to steal, but rookies Brice Tarang (13.1%) and Joey Wiemer (4.2%) both have a track record of swiping bases on the farm.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 7%) vs. Madison Bumgarner

Garrett Cooper (MIA, 1B -- 16%) vs. Bumgarner

Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 20%) at Connor Overton

TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 3%) vs. Taijuan Walker

Yuli Gurriel (MIA, 1B -- 2%) vs. Bumgarner

Bryan De La Cruz (MIA, CF -- 3%) vs. Bumgarner

Jean Segura (MIA, 2B -- 13%) vs. Bumgarner

Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 16%) at Jake Woodford

Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 31%) at Noah Syndergaard

Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 16%) at Lorenzen

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday

James Outman (LAD, LF -- 57%) vs. Justin Steele

Corbin Carroll (ARI, LF -- 88%) at Trevor Rogers

Jordan Walker (STL, 3B -- 63%) vs. Johan Oviedo

Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 79%) at Luis Garcia

Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 65%) at Tanner Houck

Matt Chapman (TOR, 3B -- 91%) vs. Drew Rasmussen

Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 66%) vs. Martin Perez

DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 79%) vs. Tyler Mahle

Brian Anderson (MIL, 3B -- 63%) at Michael Wacha

Jose Miranda (MIN, 1B -- 68%) at Nestor Cortes