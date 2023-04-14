Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games
By Mike Sheets
Matchups don't get much better than the one Anthony DeSclafani (47% rostered in ESPN leagues) has on Saturday. The right-hander is set to take on a Detroit Tigers club that's been rubbing two sticks together offensively, ranking dead last in baseball with a .253 wOBA and 57 wRC+. For his part, DeSclafani has been terrific over two starts, putting up a 0.73 ERA while striking out 11 and walking none over 12 1/3 frames. If the Giants right-hander is available in your league, streaming choices don't get much easier than this.
Is the Jarred Kelenic (22% rostered) breakout finally happening? Through 11 games, the former top prospect is batting .351/.415/.703 with three home runs, including a gargantuan 482-foot blast against Julian Merryweather at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. He's also chipped in a pair of steals. We'll see how long this lasts, but for now Kelenic is an intriguing streamer against Colorado's Ryan Feltner, the not-so-proud possessor of a career 6.27 ERA over 113 innings. Eugenio Suarez (38%) and Cal Raleigh (29%) are also worth streaming consideration in this favorable matchup.
In terms of projected fantasy points, Hunter Brown (33%) is actually tied for second among all of Saturday's starters (only Freddy Peralta is projected for more). Brown has a 3.09 ERA across two starts, and he's coming off a dominant outing against the Minnesota Twins where he surrendered just one run (zero earned) on two hits over seven innings while fanning seven. The Texas offense has been middle-of-the-road this season, but with Corey Seager now sidelined, this is a below-average lineup. Start Brown with confidence on Saturday.
In a Cincinnati Reds rotation that features high-upside hurlers Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft (28%) has arguably been the most impressive of the bunch in the early going. Ashcraft has delivered a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through this first two starts, leaning on a swing-and-miss slider that was up two full ticks in his last outing. A matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark does carry some risk, but without Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, that lineup is far less threatening. After keeping the Atlanta Braves in check his last time out (6 IP, 2 ER), Ashcraft should have what it takes to hold down the Phillies this weekend.
Finding consistent catcher production can be difficult, even in ESPN's standard game where you have to start only one backstop. That's why it's surprising that Logan O'Hoppe is still rostered in just 44% of ESPN leagues. The rookie has blasted four homers and knocked in 11 runs in just 10 games this season -- and those numbers are backed up by a 50% hard-hit rate (80th percentile) and a 20.8% Barrel percentage (89th percentile). In other words, the 23-year-old's early production looks legit. Scoop O'Hoppe up and start him on Saturday against Nick Pivetta, who is allowing an inflated 68% hard-hate rate so far this season.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 26%) vs. Kyle Gibson
Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 7%) vs. Ryne Nelson
Anthony Rendon (LAA, 3B -- 43%) at Nick Pivetta
Spencer Steer (CIN, 3B -- 3%) vs. Matt Strahm
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 20%) at Graham Ashcraft
Gavin Sheets (CHW, RF -- 1%) vs. Gibson
Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 16%) at Lorenzen
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 11%) at Lorenzen
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 34%) at Yusei Kikuchi
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 31%) at Michael Grove
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
C.J. Cron (COL, 1B -- 87%) at George Kirby
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 79%) at Hunter Brown
Kris Bryant (COL, LF -- 90%) at Kirby
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 66%) vs. Jon Gray
Brian Anderson (MIL, 3B -- 63%) at Seth Lugo
Jordan Walker (STL, 3B -- 63%) vs. Roansy Contreras
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 84%) at Brown
James Outman (LAD, LF -- 57%) vs. Jameson Taillon
Corbin Carroll (ARI, LF -- 88%) at Braxton Garrett
Jose Miranda (MIN, 1B -- 68%) at Domingo German