Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
Chris Sale (67% owned) currently sports an 11.25 ERA through 3 starts, which has led to him being dropped in a number of leagues. It's worth checking if he's on your wire, because he'll be worth picking up as the day's top streamer if he's available. His K/9 is 14.3 and his xFIP is 3.74 portend much better results to come.
Assuming Sale isn't available, there are three widely available pitchers that project nearly identically and are worth streaming. Ken Waldichuk (sub-1%), Eduardo Rodriguez (7%), and Clarke Schmidt (3%) all face offenses that are taking a park hit and all have good pitching weather.
On the hitting side, the Phillies and White Sox play a double-header. That means double the volume for anyone that plays both games. Bryson Stott (29%), Andrew Benintendi (25%), Brandon Marsh (20%), and Oscar Colas (11%) are your best bets in that regard among widely available options.
Outside of the double-header, the Pirates are the clear best team to stream from. They go into Coors Field to face the day's weakest pitcher in Jose Urena with the day's second-best hitting weather, and almost the whole team is widely available. Carlos Santana (18%), Andrew McCutchen (17%), Ke'Bryan Hayes (16%), and Ji Hwan Bae (3%) are the best choices, but anyone in the lineup would be worth considering.
If you're looking for speed, the Atlanta Braves have the best stolen base matchup by a huge margin. The top three in projected SBs today are all Braves. Ronald Acuna (100%) and Ozzie Albies (97%) are long-gone in fantasy, but there's a good chance you'll find value on their SB props at sportsbooks. If Eli White (sub-1%) cracks the lineup, though, you'll want to jump on him. Vaughn Grissom (37%) is also likely available to you.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 0%) at Jose Urena
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 15%) vs. Vince Velasquez
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 15%) vs. Velasquez
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 32%) vs. Velasquez
Elvis Andrus (CHW, SS -- 3%) vs. Zack Wheeler
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 3%) vs. Cooper Criswell
Jake Burger (CHW, 3B -- 0%) vs. Wheeler
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Corbin Carroll (ARI, LF -- 88%) at Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Walker (STL, 3B -- 63%) vs. Drey Jameson
James Outman (LAD, LF -- 58%) vs. Tylor Megill
Jorge Mateo (BAL, SS -- 52%) at Josiah Gray
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 86%) at Clayton Kershaw
Brian Anderson (MIL, 3B -- 56%) at Logan Gilbert
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 88%) at Eduardo Rodriguez
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 91%) vs. Spencer Strider
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 86%) vs. Alex Wood
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 98%) vs. Strider