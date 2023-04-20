Thursday baseball trivia: Can you guess the right player?

Each Thursday during the 2023 MLB season, we will have a trio of baseball trivia questions for you to mull over. It's a break from the norm in our fantasy baseball coverage, and we hope you will take part and enjoy every week.

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies saw his 17-game, season-opening hitting streak finally come to an end on Tuesday, just a few days after Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals tied the record for longest hitting streak at the start of a career by a player 20 or younger with his 12-game run of success. So, let's see how many trivia questions in a row you can get right today.

As always, in the spirit of fun, we offer up to you our weekly Thursday Trivia. Three questions are before you. Three answers are required. We're on the honor system here, so please no searching the internet for the answers. You just might be surprised at how much you actually remember!

Question 1

Streaks are not just for the young. Even aging veterans can find that "lightning in the bottle" after reaching the age of 40, which is exactly what happened for what 40-year-old hitter in 2007 who hit safely in 30 straight starts from Aug. 23 through Sept. 26, batting .403 in the process and setting the over-40 record for longest hitting streak?

Question 2

Fantasy managers often try to figure out if they should "sell high" on a player in the midst of a hot streak, but sometimes real-life teams do that as well. In 2009, what player was traded from Oakland to Minnesota in the middle of a hitting streak that would eventually last 22 games?

Question 3

Hitting streaks are often thought of in terms of a batter getting at least one hit per game during his run. However, how about if we took a look at streaks where a player had consecutive games with at least two hits in each contest? What 2018 rookie came within two games of tying the MLB record for such a streak?

Take your time and think about your answers, and when you're ready to see if you're right, click here.