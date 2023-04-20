Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Friday's schedule beings at 2:20 PM ET in Wrigley Field where the early forecast calls for temperatures to be in the low 60s, with 15 mph winds blowing in. While it won't be uncomfortable for hitters, the conditions favor starters Drew Smyly for the Cubs and Julio Urias for the Dodgers. Urias is a clear start, but are the conditions merit considering using Smyly (1.2% rostered in ESPN leagues)? Some of the decision revolves around Mookie Betts and if he's back from paternity leave. If he plays, Betts could start his first ever game at shortstop as he's been lobbying manager Dave Roberts to let him help with Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor out. Betts came up as a second baseman and with five games played there this season, he's halfway to gaining eligibility at the keystone. Splits facing lefthanded pitching are still unstable this early in the season, so the Dodgers 10th highest wOBA in that scenario isn't telling as it would be later in the season. It's a risk, but if Betts remains away from the team, Smyly is in play for fantasy managers entering the weekend needing to make up ground.

The highest ranked pitcher on today's slate available in more than half of ESPN leagues is Steven Matz (2.2%). The Cardinals visit Seattle for the first game of an interleague set. As mentioned, splits against left-handed pitching are noisy, but Bill James teaches extremes in small samples can be real. To date, Seattle has been weak versus lefties, registering the seventh highest strikeout rate, 11th lowest walk rate and 13th lowest home run rate, resulting in the fifth poorest wOBA with a lefty on the hill. Matz's landing as the seventh highest raked starter today, combined with the early Seattle struggles render the southpaw as the day's top spot starter.

Next up is San Diego starter Seth Lugo (38.8%), but his ranking comes with a warning as he faces the Diamondbacks in the desert. Rankings, especially this early in the season, are largely fueled by track record, which may not capture improvements in a small sample. Arizona is on offense on the rise, especially when facing righties. With Corbin Carroll already producing from the left side, and Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy likely to follow, it won't be long before the Diamondbacks are no longer an easy mark for opposing pitchers. Lugo's early outings have been mixed, but he's fanned 17 in 16.2 frames.

Before explaining why Mitch Keller (24.3%) is a solid streaming option for Friday, I first want to quickly scold myself for a rookie mistake I made in the ESPN league in which several of us are competing, so we have a firsthand feeling for strategy with the new rules and format. I wanted to add another player to a shorthanded Thursday lineup, so I dropped Keller. Note to self: before dropping a pitcher, make sure he isn't ticketed for your lineup the next day. The reason I am kicking myself is Keller's new slider/cutter hybrid has helped increase his swinging strike rate to 10.2%, its highest since his rookie 2019 campaign. The Pirates entertain the Reds in pitcher-friendly PNC Park, where Cincinnati will tote one of the highest strikeout rates in the league.

After spending the last several days in the shadows of the "Shohei Ohtani versus Aaron Judge" narrative, the Angels return home where Ohtani will take the hill against the Royals. Kansas City will open with righty Taylor Clarke, before passing the baton to Ryan Yarbrough. Clarke will contend with the top of a solid Angels lineup. Look for the Halos to stack the lower part of the order with right-handers Brandon Drury (26.2%), Gio Urshela (6.9%), Zach Neto (5.3%) and Logan O'Hoppe (45.9%), who are all in a favorable spot facing the soft-tossing southpaw primary pitcher.

Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday