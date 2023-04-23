Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Monday's 11-game slate commences at 6:10 PM ET in Progressive Field with Peyton Battenfield (2.9%) and the Guardians entertaining Austin Gomber and the Rockies. The first day of the scoring period isn't the ideal time to take chances, but even though Battenfield is ranked fifth from the bottom, he's opposed by the lowest rated pitcher on the slate, hence is in a good spot to grab a win. Battenfield posted a quality start last time out, albeit against the Tigers. However, he limited the Yankees to one earned run over 4.2 innings in his first start. Colorado's road wOBA is the second worst in the league with the fourth highest strikeout rate.

Speaking of the Tigers, Milwaukee hosts Detroit in an interleague affair. After two road starts, Colin Rea (1.3%) will make his home debut for the Brewers. He was solid in his first start against the Padres but was hit hard by the Mariners in his last outing. Detroit totes the leagues worst wOBA and strikeout rates into American Family Field.

The day's final game features Alex Cobb (41.4%) and the Giants welcoming Jordan Montgomery and the Cardinals to Oracle Park for the opener of a four-game set by the bay. An early .407 BABIP has led to a bloated 1.50 WHIP, but 22 punch outs with only three walks in 19.1 frames has minimized damage, as evidenced by a 2.79 ERA. The excellent strikeout to walk ratio is more likely to persist than the high hit rate. The Cardinals offense has struggled away from Busch Stadium and Oracle Park is difficult on bats.

There are several more scheduled pitchers with a rostership below 50%, but the matchups aren't especially enticing. That said, with eight teams enjoying an off day, most fantasy lineups will have holes, so focusing on a full complement of hitters is the sager approach. Oscar Gonzalez (9.4%) has been futile against right-handers, dropping him into a short-side platoon role, but he continues to hit well against southpaws, so he's in play with lefty Gomber opposing the Guardians.

Oakland's Ken Waldichuk was a fantasy favorite in the spring, but thus far he's been a disappointment. Though, to be fair, after surrendering seven homers over his first two efforts, spanning 8.2 frames, he hasn't yielded a long ball in the ensuing two outings. However, he's only fanned nine with six walks over 11.1 innings in those last two starts. On Monday, the right-handed contingent of the Los Angeles Angels is in a favorable spot at home. He's off to a slow start, but Anthony Rendon (41.4%) should benefit from the platoon advantage. Teammates Brandon Drury (23.9%), Gio Urshela (6.5%) and Zach Neto (4.8%) hit lower in the order, but as righty swingers, they're in a favorable spot facing the Athletics' left-hander.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday