Thursday baseball trivia: Can you guess the right player?

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds agreed to an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension -- the largest contract ever offered up by the franchise. That news certainly got my mind on some money and some money on my mind, to paraphrase Snoop Dogg, which is why our questions today turn to the current payrolls of MLB teams and some perhaps surprising names still raking in the dollars despite no longer wearing that franchise's uniform.

As always, in the spirit of fun, we offer up to you our weekly Thursday Trivia. Three questions are before you. Three answers are required. We're on the honor system here, so please no searching the internet for the answers. You just might be surprised at how much you actually remember!

Question 1

The 2023 Cincinnati Reds payroll includes four players making more than $3 million. Three of them are the injured Joey Votto ($25M), current member of the Colorado Rockies Mike Moustakas ($22M) and veteran Wil Myers ($6M). Who is the fourth member of this group, who will turn 54 in November?

Question 2

This year -- and every year until 2037 -- the Baltimore Orioles will be making a deferred payment to former 1B Chris Davis, who officially called it quits in 2021. This year's price tag is $9.16 million. However, he's not the only former member of the O's getting "free money" in 2023. What 60-year-old will be receiving a nice $500,000 check from Baltimore this season?

Question 3

The two highest-paid players on the 2023 Oakland Athletics are -- don't laugh -- RP Trevor May (currently on the 15-day IL) and the multi-positional Aledmys Diaz and his .156 batting average. What player, currently on the IL in Triple-A for a different organization, will earn $5 million from the A's this year, less money than only May and Diaz?

