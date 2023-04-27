Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

The usually full Friday slate is short one game as the Padres and Giants are traveling across the border for their two-game weekend set in Mexico City. Action gets underway at 4:10 PM ET in Minnesota with Pablo Lopez and the Twins hosting Jordan Lyles and the Royals. The evening's final contest features the Cardinals visiting the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET with Jack Flaherty toeing the rubber for the visitors, to be opposed by Dustin May.

Zach Eflin (18.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) is the clear-cut top pitching streamer option as he'll take the ball for the Rays in the second game of their series with the White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Park. Despite being on the road, Eflin gets the nod by virtue of facing an offense fanning at a 31% clip over the past week. The right-hander began the season with 16 punch-outs with just one walk in 16 stanzas.

The rest of the card isn't nearly as enticing with regards to spot starters. Two of the better options share the same last name and will square off in Motown with Grayson Rodriguez (22.9% rostered) leading the Orioles into Comerica Park where Eduardo Rodriguez (35.1%) and the Tigers await. First, let's make the case for the Baltimore version. The rookie has 25 strikeouts in his first 19 1/3 innings, albeit with 10 walks. However, he has only yielded two homers and the Tigers offense is one the least productive units, fanning the second-most in MLB.

The Tigers' Rodriguez has begun the season pitching better than in his salad days with Boston. That said, the southpaw has benefited from an early .220 BABIP and 82.6% left-on-base mark, but he's in good shape at home against a lineup likely missing righty-swinging Austin Hays, who is nursing a bruised hand. Rodriguez will also have the platoon edge on Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins, two key cogs in the Orioles offense.

Given, Rich Hill's (1.8%) repertoire is mostly flipping curve balls from different arm angles, but he's as close to a knuckleballer as there is today. That is, he essentially challenges batters to swing, then crosses his fingers the ball finds leather. It has worked in four of his five outings, including the last two where he punched out 14 in 11 frames. Thursday brings a Nationals offense with the league's second-worst wOBA facing curveballs.

Baseball returns to Coors Field this weekend, with the Diamondbacks in a great spot facing Kyle Freeland in the series opener. One of the better spots for alternatives comes in the nation's capital, where a former Rockies pitcher will take the ball for Washington when they host the NL Central-leading Pirates. Pittsburgh is out over its skis, but the Pirates have some hitters in a favorable position facing Chad Kuhl, beginning with leadoff hitter Ke'Bryan Hayes (21.1%), as well as Andrew McCutchen (29.3%), Carlos Santana (19.2%) Connor Joe (14.3%) and Ji Hwan Bae (3.3%). Players lost an intrinsic home-field advantage boosting skills around 5%, but Nationals Park is a better hitting venue than PNC Park, so Pirates hitters enjoy a nice park boost.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday