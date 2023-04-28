Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games
By Mike Sheets
Saturday presents us with a full 15-game slate, and Reid Detmers (41% rostered in ESPN leagues) checks in as one of the day's top streaming options. While the 23-year-old's 4.15 ERA through four starts isn't particularly noteworthy, he's nevertheless showing terrific strikeout potential (10.4 K/9), thanks to a nasty slider that he threw more than 50% of the time in his last start, generating 14 whiffs. Against a Milwaukee Brewers club that ranks last in baseball with a bloated 32.8% K-rate and a 72 wRC+ versus left-handed pitching, Detmers finds himself in a highly appealing spot this weekend.
Most fantasy managers have ignored Vince Velasquez's (10% rostered) hot start that's seen him post a 3.76 ERA and a 9.2 K/9 across five outings. Given his track record (career 4.89 ERA), it's easy to see why people have been slow to buy in. That said, there's little risk in throwing Velasquez out there on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, who sport an ugly 74 wRC+ and .284 wOBA against right-handed pitching this season. Like Detmers, Velasquez is using a new slider-heavy approach this year, and it's possible he will continue to find success with it.
In addition to streaming Velazquez on Saturday, it's also a good idea to consider some of the Pittsburgh Pirates bats in a matchup against Patrick Corbin. The veteran southpaw has been tagged for a 5.88 ERA over five starts this year, and he's been particularly susceptible to right-handed batters, who have produced a .330/.371/.576 line against him. Take a look at Andrew McCutchen (29%), Ke'Bryan Hayes (31%) and switch-hitters Carlos Santana (19%) and Rodolfo Castro (2%) in this matchup.
The window to add Jarred Kelenic (53%) is quickly closing. After struggling to produce even a .141/.221/.313 line over 54 games with the Seattle Mariners in 2022, he's currently hitting .316/.375/.671 with seven homers, 14 RBIs, and three steals over 23 games. That stat line doesn't look fluky either, as his 58.2% hard-hit rate and 18.2% Barrel rate are both borderline elite. Notably, Kelenic is even doing damage against lefty pitching, batting .421 with a pair of homers in 19 at-bats. Saturday's matchup against Kevin Gausman isn't particularly favorable, but don't worry about that. Kelenic is looking like a long-term add right now.
LHP Ken Waldichuk is another hurler we want to attack on Saturday. Through five starts, he's been blasted for a 7.82 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP while allowing a whopping nine home runs over 25⅓ innings. Meanwhile, right-handed bats have put up a .449 wOBA against him. With the Cincinnati Reds in town this weekend, Tyler Stephenson (54%), Spencer Steer (5%), Nick Senzel (1%) and switch-hitter Henry Ramos (0%) all look like quality streaming targets. Reds hitters will experience a significant park downgrade at the Oakland Coliseum, but with Waldichuk on the mound, I'm not sure it matters.
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 8%) at Joe Musgrove
Nelson Cruz (SD, DH -- 4%) vs. Sean Manaea
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 21%) at Musgrove
Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 10%) at Musgrove
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 10%) vs. Manaea
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 1%) at Musgrove
Mike Yastrzemski (SF, RF -- 13%) at Musgrove
Josh Rojas (ARI, 3B -- 22%) at Noah Davis
David Villar (SF, 3B -- 1%) at Musgrove
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 10%) at Davis
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 97%) at Cristian Javier
Alec Bohm (PHI, 3B -- 81%) at Javier
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 81%) at Javier
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 80%) vs. Spencer Strider
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 64%) at Matthew Boyd
Nolan Gorman (STL, 2B -- 52%) at Clayton Kershaw
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 64%) at Sonny Gray
Francisco Lindor (NYM, SS -- 99%) vs. Strider
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 65%) vs. Zack Wheeler
James Outman (LAD, LF -- 70%) vs. Jordan Montgomery