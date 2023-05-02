Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file has been updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

By Derek Carty

The top reasonably-available pitcher to stream on Tuesday's slate is Hunter Brown (63% rostered), who gets to face a weak Giants offense that may still be adjusting to normal altitude after their weekend in Mexico City.

If Brown isn't available on your waiver wire, you'll very likely be able to find one of Michael Wacha (8%) or Mason Miller (8%). Wacha faces the hapless Reds offense who take a significant park hit going into Petco. Miller's matchup against Seattle is a bit tougher, but he faces them in Oakland's elite pitchers' park. Plus, Miller is absolutely worth hanging onto after this start. His professional baseball resume is extremely limited, but he's done nothing but dominate at every single level, including this year in the majors; ignore the 6.48 ERA and focus on the 11.9 K/9, 2.2 BB/9, and 3.54 xFIP. THE BAT projects him as the 29th best pitcher in baseball already, so his rostership is far too low. The upside is massive and he should not be on this many waiver wires.

If Miller is already gone or you prefer playing the upside game on multiple arms, the Dodgers announced that prospect Gavin Stone (1%) will be making his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Phillies. THE BAT doesn't like Stone as much as Miller, but it does have him as the 75th best pitcher in baseball, and he'll get plenty of offensive support for Wins. More of a pickup for those with deeper benches and those who are hoping to hit on some upside, but absolutely a guy to at the very least monitor in all formats.

If you're just looking to pad your ratios and maybe pick up a save, the Mets bullpen is your best target. They face a bottom-five Tigers offense with the day's coldest weather (44 degrees). David Robertson (71%) may still be available and could give you a save, or else you can get elite ratios and Ks from Adam Ottavino (10%) and Drew Smith (2%).

The Brewers go into Coors Field to face one of the game's weakest pitchers in Ryan Feltner and are the clear best offense to stream from. Christian Yelich (78%), Rowdy Tellez (71%), Brian Anderson (46%), William Contreras (43%), Jesse Winker (14%), and Brice Turang (6%) all make for great pickups.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Bullpen usage watch for Tuesday

By Todd Zola

Four closers land on today's Relief Pitcher Usage Chart, with two having much less of a chance of appearing today than the other pair.

Ryan Pressly has pitched on consecutive days, and even though 13 pitches individually each time isn't excessive, doing it two days in a row likely gets him the night off. Pressly has pitched on two straight days twice, but then receives at least one day of rest. Rafael Montero has also pitched on the last two days but Bryan Abreu was not used yesterday, so he's the likely recipient of a Dusty Baker bullpen call this evening.

David Robertson collected his sixth save yesterday, helping the Mets salvage a split of their doubleheader with the Braves. Robertson worked two innings, using 35 pitches in the process so he's almost certainly unavailable this evening. As Derek Carty mentions in today's Need to Know, Adam Ottavino is a strong option in what should be a winnable game played in chilly temperatures.

Emmanuel Clase rebounded from a blown save against Boston by beginning May with his 10th save of the season last night as the Guardians came from behind to beat the Yankees. Clase has thrown 19 pitches over the past three days, but manager Terry Francona has used Clase two straight games with a similar recent workload. Trevor Stephan is well rested and would probably get the nod if Francona wants to give Clase the night off.

Cleveland authored their comeback against Yankees closer Clay Holmes who surrendered two runs without retiring a batter. Holmes only used 10 pitches, and hadn't worked previously since last Wednesday, so there is a good chance skipper Aaron Boone will give his closer a chance to get back on track tonight if this situation warrants. Michael King is well rested, so he's also in the mix, perhaps for a multi-inning outing.

The Mets, Orioles and Brewers all check in with the best chance to add to the win column over the next three days. The Mets have already been discussed but Drew Smith deserves a mention for holds. Peter Strzelecki has eight holds for Milwaukee with Holby Milner adding four. Bryan Baker paces Baltimore with six holds while Yennier Cano has chipped in with five.

This chart lists the pitchers rostered in at least 50% of ESPN leagues who have been most heavily used recently, signaling they might be unavailable today. Rst% is the player's ESPN roster percentage; the listed date is the pitcher's pitch count from the previous day; P3 is the pitcher's total pitch count from the previous three days; Rest is the pitcher's days of rest; Strk is the number of consecutive days the pitcher has worked. Pitcher Team Rst% 5/1 P3 Rest Strk David Robertson NYM 70.5% 35 35 0 1 Ryan Pressly HOU 75.0% 13 26 0 2 Clay Holmes NYY 59.3% 10 10 0 1 Emmanuel Clase CLE 97.8% 12 19 0 1

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Today

Prop of the Day

Anthony DeSclafani, O/U 17.5 pitching outs (-135/-105).

PROJECTION

THE BAT sees DeSclafani putting up 15.6 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 37.2% of the time. THE BAT believes there is positive value on the UNDER with an expected value of $23.64.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

Minute Maid Park ranks as the No. 21 field in the majors for batting average, according to THE BAT projection system.

DeSclafani will receive the benefit of the platoon advantage against 7 opposing batters today.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER