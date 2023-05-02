Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Wednesday's games commence at 2:05 PM ET with the Diamondbacks visiting the Rangers, then five minutes later the Astros host the Giants. A couple hours later, two more matinees take place with the Dodgers entertaining the Phillies while the Padres have a home date with the Reds. The other nine contests will be under the lights, with one featuring the return of Max Scherzer. The veteran righty's 10-game suspension was supposed to end Sunday, but a pair of rainouts in Queens extended his unplanned vacation until the conclusion of Monday's doubleheader. Scherzer returns to action in a familiar spot with the Mets continuing a series in Detroit.

Wednesday's top steaming option is starting one of the afternoon affairs, as Seth Lugo (28.3% rostered in ESPN leagues) takes the hill at Petco Park to face the Reds. Lugo has recorded three quality starts in his five outings, but he's coming off a rough game in Wrigley Field where he pitched five innings, yielding four runs on seven hits, two leaving the yard. A home tilt with a below average Reds offense is a solid panacea.

Mitch Keller (38.1% rostered) has a tough matchup in Tropicana Field, but his last five outings have all been quality starts, the last against the Dodgers in which he fanned 10 with just one walk in six frames. Keller has also kept the tough Red Sox, Astros and Cardinals lineups in check during his solid April. Overall, Keller has punched out 40 with a reasonable 12 walks in 35 2/3 innings.

Kyle Gibson (26.5%) hasn't pitched as well as his 4-0 record and 3.93 ERA might indicate, but a matchup with the Royals should delay his comeuppance. Gibson's expected ERA marks are all over half a run higher than actual, but he'll face a lineup with the lowest wOBA in the league.

Rookie Gavin Stone (5.3%) draws a tough assignment for his MLB debut with Bryce Harper and the Phillies visiting Dodgers Stadium. Stone hasn't pitched all that well to open the season for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he ranked as Kiley McDaniel's 55th best prospect on ESPN's Top Prospects for 2023. Trusting Stone on Wednesday night is a risk, and it's unclear whether he'll stay in the Dodgers' rotation or head back to the farm, but he should be a priority for dynasty leagues where a player needs to be in the majors to be eligible for pickup.

The Twins will reportedly call up Louie Varland (.5%) to take Tyler Mahle's spot in the rotation, as Mahle won't throw for a month due to a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain. Varland was summoned for a spot start in mid-April and threw six frames in Yankee Stadium, fanning eight with just one walk. He surrendered three runs, all on solo homers. Varland has whiffed 25 in 15 innings for Triple-A St. Paul, walking just four with only one homer allowed. He has an easier foe than Stone with the Twins visiting the White Sox and an offense averaging the ninth-fewest runs per game in MLB.

A pair of southpaws square off at Coors Field, putting each teams' righty swingers in the spotlight. A sneakier source of offense is in Nationals Park with Cory Abbott being called up by Washington to fill in for the injured Chad Kuhl. In 67 1/3 major league innings, Abbott has served up 20 homers while fanning only 58. Abbott is equally generous to left-handed and right-handed batters, putting Ian Happ (69.7%), Seiya Suzuki (54.4%), Patrick Wisdom (55%), Eric Hosmer (1.9%) and Trey Mancini (9.6%) all in play.

Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday