Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

Thursday's 10-game slate marks the return of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who has been sidelined since late March because of a strained right shoulder. He made one rehab start for Double-A Binghamton last Friday, and he hurled 4⅔ scoreless frames with six strikeouts, one walk, and just two hits allowed, while reportedly hitting 95 mph on the gun with his fastball. Verlander gets a soft landing spot for his 2023 debut, as the Detroit Tigers offense has been one of the worst in baseball, ranking 28th in MLB with a 77 wRC+ and 26.5% K rate. Get the veteran right-hander back in your lineups.

After some mixed results to begin the season, Grayson Rodriguez (26% rostered in ESPN leagues) has fired off back-to-back scoreless outings. In his last start against the Tigers last week, he pitched five scoreless innings while striking out nine and walking only one. While his dominant outing came against a weak opponent, Rodriguez gets another favorable draw on Thursday when he takes the mound against the Kansas City Royals, the worst team in baseball against right-handed pitching (61 wRC+) this season. This is the perfect streaming spot for the young righty to build off his recent success.

Zach Eflin (31%) has pitched well for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, holding a 3.00 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across four starts, with a 9.0 K/9 and 1.3 BB/9. In his most recent outing against the Chicago White Sox, he threw his curveball a season-high 35.1% of the time. Considering Eflin has gotten more whiffs this season via his curve (16) than any other pitch, it will be interesting to see if he continues to rely on it more going forward. Although a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates is no longer the cakewalk it used to be, Eflin remains a quality streaming option on Thursday's slate.

Whenever Patrick Corbin is on the mound, he's one of the arms we want to attack, and that's the case once again on Thursday, when he faces the Chicago Cubs at home. On top of his 5.74 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in six starts, Corbin is also surrendering a mouth-watering .336/.376/.543 line to right-handed batters. Patrick Wisdom (55%), Seiya Suzuki (54%), Trey Mancini (10%) and Nelson Velazquez all carry the platoon edge in this matchup, putting them firmly in the streaming discussion.

Since his promotion a couple of weeks ago, Jarren Duran (12%) has hit .404/.421/.692 with two homers and two steals in 14 games. The sample size is small, but he's cut down on the strikeouts (5.3%) and is hitting the ball hard (52.5% hard-hit rate). Pair that with terrific speed (90th percentile), and you have a pretty intriguing skill set. Duran, who continues to sit occasionally versus lefties, gets a tough matchup against Kevin Gausman on Thursday. However, he still deserves to be on your radar based on his hot start.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday