Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

By Todd Zola

Friday's full slate gets underway at 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field with Justin Steele and the Cubs hosting Edward Cabrera and the Marlins. Miami's record is a bit misleading (its run differential through 31 games is negative 49), yet it entered Thursday tied with the Mets for second in the NL East with a 16-15 record. Based on the Bill James Pythagorean Theorem means of estimating wins and losses, the Marlins should be 10-21. However, Miami is 10-0 in one-run games. And while this is a positive reflection on their bullpen, there is a degree of luck involved.

Sean Manaea (21.5% rostered in ESPN leagues) is Friday's top-ranked streaming candidate as the Giants begin a weekend set with the Brewers in Oracle Park. Manaea draws Corbin Burnes, which isn't ideal, but the Milwaukee offense incurs a steep park downgrade. More importantly, the Brewers have recorded the league's worst wOBA with a southpaw on the hill.

Next up is another lefthander with Tyler Anderson (34.0% rostered) getting the nod for the Angels in the opener of a weekend series at home against Texas. Anderson's first season with the Angels has been uneven, as he has sandwiched three subpar efforts between a pair of quality starts, including his last effort where he limited the Brewers to just one run in 6⅔ innings, fanning seven in the process. The Rangers' offense has been a bit above average facing left-handers, but they fan at an elevated clip.

Bailey Ober (7.1%) and the Royals on the road in Cleveland is the classic case of something must give. Even though he has started only two games this season, Ober would be a midrotation hurler for at least half of the teams in MLB. That said, he's not especially dominant and is prone to wildness, as his 6-foot-9 frame occasionally makes it difficult to repeat his delivery. The Guardians have the fifth-lowest wOBA against right-handers, but they draw a lot of walks and rarely strike out. Ober isn't a must-add, but if you enter the weekend well under the maximum starts per week level, he's an option.

There are two games that seem like streaming opportunities, but both could be traps. The first is in the desert with Josiah Gray (12.9%) leading the Nationals into Chase Field for the first of three against Arizona. Gray has posted a 1.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over his last five starts covering 28⅔ innings, but he has fanned just 27 with 11 walks during that span. A 2.9% HR/FB mark and 89.6% left-on-base level have helped keep his ERA in check, as the estimators are up to three runs higher. To be fair, Gray's last two outings have been his best, but he's facing an offense with the 10th-highest wOBA facing righties and the second-lowest strikeout rate in that scenario.

The other trap game is in Kansas City, with Brad Keller (6.6%) taking the hill against the Athletics. Using opposing pitchers against Oakland is essentially Pavlovian, but Keller has issued a whopping 24 free passes in 31 stanzas, with 16 coming over his prior 13⅓ frames.