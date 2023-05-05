Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

Adam Wainwright (16% rostered in ESPN leagues) is set to make his 2023 debut after missing over a month with a groin injury. While the veteran right-hander hasn't been an impact fantasy starter in some time, he's still proved to be a valuable streamer, posting ERAs south of 3.71 in each of the past three seasons. On Saturday, Wainwright gets a favorable draw against a Detroit Tigers club that's striking out 25.6% of the time and owns the second-worst wRC+ (80) in the American League. There are other streaming options on Saturday that are more appealing, but Wainwright still might be worth a look in deeper formats.

Since getting promoted to the Cleveland Guardians' rotation, Logan Allen (16%) has been sharp in two starts, surrendering just three runs on nine hits and three walks across 11 innings for a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Most impressively, he's punched out 16 batters in those 11 frames, relying heavily on a low 90s four-seamer that he commands well and a slider that he featured 43.3% of the time in his last outing. Saturday's matchup has Allen in a good spot against the Minnesota Twins, a team that ranks bottom-three in baseball against left-handed pitching with a 74 wRC+ and 28.8% strikeout rate.

Drew Smyly (33%) doesn't generate much buzz in fantasy circles because he's a soft-tossing lefty who doesn't miss many bats, but it's hard to argue with his results. After posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 22 starts in 2022, he's doing similar things in 2023, delivering a 2.83 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in his first six turns. Since getting roughed up by the Cincinnati Reds in his first start of the year, Smyly has now surrendered two or fewer runs in five consecutive outings. Look for the veteran southpaw to continue his recent success when he matches up against the Miami Marlins, who sport an 89 wRC+ and 24.8% K rate this season.

On the hitting side, the Chicago Cubs called up first base prospect Matt Mervis (2%) on Friday. The lefty slugger batted .309/.379/.605 with 36 bombs and 119 RBI in 137 games across three levels in 2022, and he hit .286/.402/.560 with six homers and 27 RBI in 24 games at Triple-A this season prior to his promotion. The expectation is that he'll see regular playing time between first base and DH. Those in shallow leagues can take a wait-and-see approach here, but those who need an immediate power boost should consider scooping Mervis up. With the platoon advantage on Saturday against Miami's Bryan Hoeing, the owner of a 9.70 ERA in his first 10 big league appearances, Mervis has a chance to start mashing right out of the gate.

With the Houston Astros' starting rotation battling multiple injuries, they're forced to send Brandon Bielak to the mound on Saturday versus the Seattle Mariners. Bielak, who holds a 5.13 ERA in 98 career innings, is our lowest-ranked pitcher of the day, creating a nice streaming opportunity for Seattle hitters. Teoscar Hernandez (65%), Jarred Kelenic (60%), Cal Raleigh (29%), and Eugenio Suarez (29%) are all power bats with streaming appeal this weekend.

