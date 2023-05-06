Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Sunday's games begin even earlier than usual with an 11:35 AM ET first pitch in Atlanta with Tyler Wells and the Orioles wrapping up an interleague set with Bryce Elder and the Braves. Spoiler alert: only six starting pitchers are rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues, but there aren't great matchups among the 24 possible spot starters. This puts Elder (58.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Wells (20.3%) in play, and technically Elder's rostership is above 50%, but on the last day of the head-to-head scoring period, his availability is worth investigating since he's the 10th highest ranked hurler on Sunday's ledger.

The day's top-ranked streaming option is one of the many rookie pitchers hitting the scene so far as Bryce Miller (14.0%) will be challenged by a depleted, but still dangerous lineup, albeit at home in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. Miller carried less prospect hype than some of the other rookies, but that's more about not yet pitching at the Triple-A level and not competing for a rotation spot in the spring. However, with Robbie Ray out for the season, and Chris Flexen struggling as a starter, Miller received an early promotion. He fanned 10 Athletics over six frames in his debut, walking none while limiting Oakland to a pair of hits and one run. It's hard to fathom, but so far, the Astros' wOBA against right-handers is a tick worse than Oakland's, though Houston fans a tad less.

Martin Perez (36.1%) is next on the list. It may be difficult to trust the southpaw but yielded more than three runs only five times in 32 starts last season while not doing it at all in his first six outings of the 2023 campaign. Perez continues to sport a pedestrian strikeout rate, but he's been keeping the ball in the yard, something he struggled with prior to last season. On Sunday, he'll face the Angels on the road. Angels Stadium is better for left-handed batters, but Perez will enjoy the platoon edge in those instances.

Over the past several seasons, one of the best matchups has been left-handed pitchers at home, facing Colorado. Different hitters have been shuttled through the Rockies lineup, but they all come up short facing a southpaw on the road. On Sunday, Lefty Joey Lucchesi and the Mets entertain Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Since being inserted into the Mets rotation, Lucchesi has thrown a gem, pitched OK and struggled, unfortunately in that order. This is only a play for a fantasy team's last-ditch effort to make up ground.

Let's close with another risky, but potentially fruitful pitching matchup. Yusei Kikuchi (28.6%) has been hit hard twice, but he's also recorded four games where he's pitched at least five frames while giving up no more than one earned run. His opponent will be the surprising Pirates. Pittsburgh has played well at home, but it's still a park upgrade for Kikuchi. Of the pitchers with below 50% rostership on the schedule, Kikuchi is projected to fan the fourth most hitters.

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

