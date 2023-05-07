Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Good news left coasters, all 11 of Monday's games are evening affairs, so you don't have to set your alarms for an early lineup lock. Action commences in Cleveland with Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee taking the hill for the home team. Bibee will be opposed by Michael Lorenzen and the Tigers. Bibee (18.2% rostered in ESPN league) will be a popular pick-up facing one of the weakest lineups in MLB. In his first two starts, the freshman righty has fanned 13 in 11 innings, and has yet to issue his first free pass.

Mitch Keller (48.1%) began May as he finished April, in a dominant manner. Keller has been solid all season, with quality starts against the Red Sox, Astros, Cardinals, Reds and Dodgers on his ledger. Last time out, Keller only worked five frames, but he fanned eight Rays with just one walk. However, he was victimized by his defense with five runs allowed, but only one of the earned variety. On Monday, Keller draws a beatable Rockies offense at home, with Colorado incurring a steep hitting park downgrade.

It's almost Pavlovian; when looking for a pitcher to steam, skip over whoever is facing the Astros. But here's the thing. Houston's team wOBA is 21st in MLB, one spot lower than Oakland, and it's essentially automatic to stream against the Athletics. The difference, of course, is everyone expects Houston to get on track and is afraid it will be when they decide to take the chance on an opposing pitcher. On Monday, Patrick Sandoval (46%) and the Angels will hope the Astros offense doesn't take off in their matchup in Anaheim. Sandoval isn't racking up many strikeouts, but he's only yielded two homers this season, spanning 30 3/2 innings.

With the pool of available spot starters rather thin, Monday is a chance to focus on filling empty roster spots with bats. Other than focusing on stacking bats against lesser pitching, finding players whose recent output has pushed them up in the lineup is a good way of identifying players others may be overlooking. For example, the Nationals have been batting Luis Garcia (5.0%) in the top two spots against righties and lefties lately. San Diego is slotting Trent Grisham (4.9%) higher in the order over the past week. Tucupita Marcano's playing time has increased with Ji Hwan Bae out, but Marcano has been hitting third recently.

For those looking to pick on a weak starter, Giants the left-handed contingent are in a good spot at home facing the Nationals Jake Irvin. Joc Pederson (7.5%), Michael Conforto (7.0%), and LaMonte Wade (9.6%) will all enjoy the platoon bump. Meanwhile, Mitch Haniger (15.8%) and J.D. Davis (7.4%) are capable even though they swing from the right side.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday