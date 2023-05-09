Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

By Derek Carty

Clarke Schmidt's (2% rostered) 5.83 ERA may not be pretty, but his 11.1 K/9, 2.8 BB/9, and 4.03 xFIP give reason to believe better things are ahead. That figures to start on Tuesday, when he gets to square off with MLB's weakest offense: the Oakland A's. He's almost universally available and, as one of the best pitchers on the slate, is easily the top streaming option. THE BAT X actually slightly prefers him to Max Scherzer, Charlie Morton, and Framber Valdez straight-up.

Top prospect Luis Ortiz (0%) makes his 2023 debut for Pittsburgh today in a strong matchup against Rockies away from Coors. I prefer Schmidt as a streamer, but with how many exciting young rookie arms have come up this year and found success, it could be worth streaming Ortiz as well and then, if he has a good start, look to trade him. He's likely not as good as several of the other rookies we've seen, and he's been kept on a very short leash, so I'd view this as more of a one-off start in a great and then hoping to capitalize on trade value.

I'm not as worried about Alek Manoah (4.71 ERA, 5.51 xFIP) as some are. This is a young pitcher with plenty of talent and a solid track record, so seven starts could easily just be bad variance. That said, for the 93% of you who have him on your rosters, I would sit him for this game. It's a tough matchup against a strong Philly offense in a homer-boosting environment. His two starts against the Yankees and Baltimore next week will be a bit easier.

Check who's in the lineup, but any of Brett Baty (15%), Mark Canha (7%), Francisco Alvarez (4%), Eduardo Escobar (1%), Daniel Vogelbach (1%), and Tommy Pham (1%) would make for strong streamers.

Any slate that has Noah Syndergaard on it is basically a cheat code for stolen bases. Today, feel free to stream any Brewers with even moderate speed, including Christian Yelich (75%), Brice Turang (4%), and Joey Wiemer (1%). Also keep an eye on the odds for their stolen base betting props.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday