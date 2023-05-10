Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

Thursday presents us with a shortened six-game slate, so our streaming options will be limited. Among the day's best streamers is Bailey Ober (rostered in 9% of ESPN leagues), who has impressed since joining the Minnesota Twins' rotation. The right-hander boasts a 0.98 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across three starts, working into the sixth inning in all three outings. With both Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda on the injured list, Ober should stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future. Thursday's matchup against the San Diego Padres may seem unfavorable on the surface, but the Padres have been below average against right-handed pitching this season, sporting a 93 wRC+ with an inflated 25.6% K rate. Ober makes sense as a streaming option on an abbreviated slate like this one.

The other notable pitching streamer on Thursday is Alex Cobb (55% rostered). Given the right-hander's performance this season, it's surprising that he's not more widely rostered. Through seven starts, he has put up a 2.01 ERA with an 8.5 K/9 and 1.3 BB/9, giving him the seventh-best K/BB ratio (6.3) in baseball among qualified pitchers. Just once this season has Cobb surrendered more than two runs in an outing. The Arizona Diamondbacks have been hitting well this season, but Cobb should be able to keep them in check.

It might surprise some people to learn that the Texas Rangers have scored the second most runs in baseball behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. They've also been one of the most lethal offenses against lefty pitching, producing a 126 wRC+ that ranks third in the majors. This sets up Rangers batters quite nicely against southpaw Ken Waldichuk, who has allowed a .320/.397/.633 triple slash to righty swingers this season. Josh Jung (32%), Ezequiel Duran (9%) and switch-hitter Leody Taveras (1%) all carry the platoon edge on Thursday, and are all terrific streaming options.

Josh Lowe (47%) has yet to truly establish himself as a full-time player, as he still sits against lefties and even the occasional righty, but it's hard to argue with his production when he's in the lineup. The 25-year-old is batting .312/.366/.624 with seven homers, 20 RBIs and five steals across 101 plate appearances. Against right-hander Domingo German in Yankee Stadium -- which caters to left-handed power -- Lowe makes for an intriguing pickup for Thursday's slate.

New York Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton (1%) has just two combined saves and holds on the season, but there's a good chance we see those opportunities increase in the coming weeks. Not only did manager Aaron Boone recently say that he'd be open to using Hamilton as a closer in the future, but the right-hander's dominant numbers are more or less forcing the Yankees to use him in those high-leverage spots. In 13 appearances, Hamilton owns a 1.35 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP and an 11.3 K/9. Plus, he has now surrendered just one run in his last 10 games. Grab Hamilton now and enjoy those saves and holds when they start coming.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday