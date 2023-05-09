Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Wednesday's slate begins and ends early. There are a pair of 12:35 PM ET starts with seven more matinees on the docket. There are six evening affairs, with the final three commencing at 7:40 PM ET. The marquis matchup is in Philadelphia with Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays visiting Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. The slate also features Justin Verlander's second start of the season with the Mets visiting Hunter Greene and the Reds.

One of the slate's earliest games has Rich Hill (4.1% rostered in ESPN leagues) and the Pirates hosting the Colorado Rockies. While the edge isn't nearly as beneficial as a few years ago, Colorado continues to produce at a below average level versus left-handed starters away from Coors Field. Over his last four starts, Hill has fanned 24 with seven walks and only two homers allowed. A bloated .394 BABIP in that span has resulted in a high 1.54 WHIP, but his ERA is a tidy 2.78 over this stretch.

The other early game has the makings of a high-scoring affair with Jhony Brito taking the hill for the Yankees against Oakland's Kyle Muller. Muller is especially vulnerable with 18 walks in 34 innings, while only fanning 18. A .361 BABIP indicates some misfortune, but his command and control is responsible for most of the damage. Muller is equally generous to both sides of the plate, putting Harrison Bader (17.5%), DJ LeMahieu (67.8%), Willie Calhoun (0.1%) and Jake Bauers (0.3%) in play. On the other side, Brito has struggles in his rookie campaign, while it may be surprising to learn Oakland sports the ninth best road wOBA. All four of the homers Brito has yielded have been to righty swingers, so again platoon matchup doesn't matter. Brent Rooker (64.8%), Esteury Ruiz (21.8%), Tony Kemp (2.9%), JJ Bleday (2.1%) and Ryan Noda (0.6%) are all candidates to pick up.

Part of it is his own inconsistency, but Sean Manaea (20.9%) has been unable to get in a groove as the Padres have bounced him between long relief and starter through the first month-plus of the season. On Wednesday, he'll get his second straight start. Last time out, he struggled against the Brewers, yielding four runs (three earned) in five frames, though six strikeouts offer some optimism. On Wednesday, Manaea draws a favorable start facing the Nationals in Oracle Park.

Josiah Gray (14.2%) will oppose Manaea. One of the trickiest aspects of early-season player analysis is deciding when a pitcher has truly improved, as opposed to a small sample of success with impending regression. You may not know it from Gray's 2-5 record or 1.34 WHIP, but he appears to be making strides. To be upfront, his 3.03 ERA is artificially lowered via a high 87.2% left on base mark, and xFIP and SIERA are a tad worse than last season. However, if you squint, his walk and home run rates have decreased, and his swing strike rate should portend to a few more punch outs. The increase may not be much, but Gray's skills are headed in the right direction. Being on the road is an intrinsic disadvantage, but Gray will enjoy a park upgrade, while the Giants' offense is below average at home while fanning at an above average clip.

Another place to look for bats is in Kansas City where Brad Keller will take the hill for the home team. There was a lot of optimism surrounding the Royals arms with Brian Sweeney hired as pitching coach. Sweeney served as the Guardians bullpen coach last season, so there was hope Sweeney would bring some of the Cleveland secret sauce to the land of barbeque. So far, the results are mixed, especially for Brady Singer and Keller. White Sox batters hope to keep Keller in a rut, with hander Alberto (1.0%), Andrew Benintendi (17.9%) and Gavin Sheets (0.7%). Sheets will be relied upon to provide power with Eloy Jimenez facing another extended absence, this time for an appendectomy.

