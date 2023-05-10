Each Thursday during the 2023 MLB season, we will have a trio of baseball trivia questions for you to mull over. It's a break from the norm in our fantasy baseball coverage, and we hope you will take part and enjoy every week.

This year, it's looking like the winner will either be Sweden's Loreen ("Tattoo") or Finland's Käärijä ("Cha Cha Cha"), but you never know until all the votes are cast.

What does all that have to do with this week's questions? That's for you to figure out. As always, in the spirit of fun, we offer up to you our Thursday trivia. Three questions are before you. Three answers are required. We're on the honor system here, so please no searching the internet for the answers. You just might be surprised at how much you actually remember!

Question 1

This hitter tends to get hit himself -- like, a lot. Among all active players, he ranks in the top 25 in terms of HBP. Taking into account only the games played since he entered the league in 2019, he checks in at No. 3 in HBP behind only Anthony Rizzo and Mark Canha. Who is this 2022 All-Star?

Question 2

He recorded his first career save in a 2011 outing where he faced Adam Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Chris Davis and Mark Reynolds in the ninth inning. Flash forward to September 2021, and he earned his 220th (and presumably last) save by stranding a ghost runner in the 11th inning, retiring Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano and Brent Rooker in the process. What pitcher, who was playing for the same AL Central team in both of the above-mentioned games, are we asking you to name?

Question 3

The best season of this hurler's 15-year career came in 1993, when he went 18-4 with a 2.77 ERA for the Houston Astros and finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting. In the lone postseason pitching performance of his career -- with the Cincinnati Reds -- he gave up four runs in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the 1995 NLCS, thanks to a bases-loaded wild pitch and a three-run homer served up to Javy Lopez. What pitcher are we talking about?

Take your time and think about your answers, and when you're ready to see if you're right, click here.