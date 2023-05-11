Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Friday presents a full docket with everything contested under the lights. There are two games beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET, one of which features the debut of yet another top pitching prospect. The slate's last game is at 10:10 p.m. ET when the Dodgers will host the Padres. There are 11 games in-between, one highlighted via the long-awaited debut of a veteran southpaw.

Miami is advancing Eury Perez (10.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) from Double-A Pensacola all the way to South Beach to start against the Reds. At 20-years-old, Perez will be the youngest hurler to appear for the Marlins. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranks him as the Marlins top prospect and sixth overall in MLB. It's unclear how long he'll remain with the big club, but it might be for multiple starts with Trevor Rogers and Johnny Cueto sidelined. Between this season and last, Perez fanned 35% of batters faced while walking just under 8%. His only blemish is 14 homers allowed in 106 innings, but he's a ground-ball pitcher and his home venue suppresses power. As for Friday night, debuting at loanDepot Park is a big plus, as is facing a Cincinnati lineup sporting the 10th lowest wOBA against right-handed pitching. Trusting a rookie in his debut is risky, but assuming Perez can overcome the butterflies, he's in a favorable spot.

Veteran Alex Wood (3.1%) checks in ranking a tad higher than Perez for his road date in Arizona. Wood typically pitches well between injury stints, with last season's 5.10 ERA being misleading as evidenced by a corresponding 3.41 xFIP and 3.45 SIERA. The concern on Friday night is whether Wood is stretched out sufficiently to pitch at least five frames. Including a 3⅔ inning rehab start last Sunday, Wood has tossed only 13⅔ stanzas this season. The Diamondbacks' lineup is no longer a pushover, but they fare better against righties.

Friday has an unusually high number of viable streamers. Other than Perez and Wood, Martin Perez (34.2%), Tylor Megill (9.9%), Graham Ashcraft (27.7%), Logan Allen (15.5%), Drew Smyly (34%) and Kyle Bradish (1.8%) are all in play.

James Paxton (50%) is also in the streaming mix as he finally makes his Red Sox debut. Paxton pitched only 1⅓ innings in 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He missed all last season rehabbing, then was felled in spring training with a hamstring issue. Paxton made six rehab starts, the last being a five-inning stint last Friday. He should be stretched out enough to pitch five frames, but he exhibited control issues while on rehab. He'll face a Cardinals lineup seemingly breaking out of their season-long malaise. Short-term, manager Alex Cora plans on staying with a six-man rotation, but with Garrett Whitlock slated to return soon, there will be seven starters, so some sort of move or decision will be made, which may entail piggybacking Whitlock or Tanner Houck with Paxton.

Baseball returns to Coors Field this weekend, with the Phillies hoping to continue their recent production. An under-the-radar place to look for hitting on Friday is Detroit with the right-handed contingent of the Tigers in a juicy spot with Marco Gonzales on the hill for the visiting Mariners. The rejuvenated Javier Baez (19.8%), Spencer Torkelson (7.7%), Matt Vierling (.8%), Eric Haase (2.1%) and Jonathan Schoop (.9%) are all candidates for a productive evening.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday