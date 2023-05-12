Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

We've seen a slew of highly touted pitching prospects make their debuts over the past few weeks, but Bryce Miller (40% rostered in ESPN leagues) looks like he might be the standout of the group. The 24-year-old right-hander has sailed through his first two big league starts, allowing just one run over 12 frames while striking out 15 and walking only one. Two starts is obviously a very small sample, but there's more here to hang your hat on. According to the rookie's Stuff+ score (a metric that measures the physical characteristics of a pitcher's arsenal: velocity, release point, movement, spin rate) on Fangraphs.com, his "stuff" is elite, featuring three pitches that grade out well above average. That's not to say he won't encounter some struggles in the future, but this is the type of high-upside arm to take a chance on, especially on Saturday against a Detroit Tigers offense that's among the worst in baseball.

Speaking of favorable matchups, Jon Gray (53% rostered) gets the privilege of squaring off against a below-average Oakland A's lineup that's fanning at a 25.4% clip (the second-highest mark in the majors) in the Oakland Coliseum, one of baseball's most pitcher-friendly venues. For his part, Gray holds an unremarkable 3.82 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over seven starts, but he's coming off his most dominant outing of the season, a seven-inning, one-run effort against the Seattle Mariners with eight Ks and no walks. It's hard to envision him not delivering a quality performance in this spot, making him one of the day's top streaming options.

After an initial rough patch to start the season, Hayden Wesneski (10%) has been rolling of late, delivering a 2.22 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across his past five starts. While his 6.0 K/9 rate over that stretch is lackluster, his nearly 10-to-1 K/BB ratio is elite. Plus, Wesneski's 9.6 K/9 in 67 minor league games suggests there's more strikeout potential here. Against a Minnesota Twins lineup that ranks 21st in baseball with a 92 wRC+ and 28th with a 25.5% strikeout rate, Wesneski is worth rostering as a streamer on Saturday.

Ryan Noda's (1%) numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but those who play in OBP leagues or formats that award points for walks should know his name. A Rule 5 pick, Noda is hitting .244 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 35 games this season, but his 21.8% walk rate, which is the best mark in baseball, has led to an elite .429 OBP to go along with 21 runs scored. As a guy who popped 25-plus homers in both 2021 and 2022 in the minors, and who sports a 13.2% barrel rate (81st percentile) and a 113.9 max exit velocity (94th percentile), Noda could very well start hitting for more power as the season goes along. He draws the platoon advantage in Saturday's matchup versus the Texas Rangers.

Finally, we have a Coors Field matchup that finds Philadelphia Phillies batters in an awfully good spot. Right-hander Ryan Feltner will be taking the hill for the Colorado Rockies, and he owns a career 6.34 ERA at Coors. Left-handed hitters Brandon Marsh (31%) and Bryson Stott (28%) are both terrific streamers if you have room to fit them into your lineup.

Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday