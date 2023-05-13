Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

By Todd Zola

It's another early Sunday, especially for left coasters with an 11:35 AM ET start in Cleveland with the Guardians and rookie Tanner Bibee hosting Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. The Cardinals and Red Sox wrap up the weekend in the ESPN Sunday night affair with Miles Mikolas and Cory Kluber taking the hill for their respective clubs.

Sunday marks the return of Max Scherzer after he missed his last start with neck spasms. Between the injury and his 10-game suspension, Scherzer has only started twice since April 10, accruing just 6 1/3 combined innings. Last time out, he was hit hard by the Tigers, yielding six runs on eight hits. Even so, with a matchup against the Nationals on the docket, Scherzer is a no-brainer for fantasy purposes. However, with such a limited recent workload, the Mets may not push Scherzer to go deep into the game, so reaching strikeout props could be too much to ask.

Andrew Heaney (31% rostered in ESPN leagues) is the highest ranked streamer on the card. Heaney has registered a quality start in three of his prior four outings, but he's surrendered six long balls over his last three games. On Sunday, Heaney faces an Oakland lineup averaging the fourth fewest runs per game in MLB, but they have some pop with the 13th highest home run rate. There's some risk, but if Heaney can keep the ball in the yard, he's in good shape to add another quality start to his ledger.

In general, Sunday isn't ideal for making up points by streaming pitchers as most of the available starters are tasked with tough matchups. If you trust good pitching should beat good hitting, Zach Eflin (50.3%) is your man. The Rays right-hander is coming off his worst outing of the season, and will face the Yankees in the Bronx, but he's posted a 2.91 ERA with 35 punch outs to only four free passes in 34 stanzas.

Joey Wentz (0.4%) is a sneaky spot starter for Detroit against the Mariners in Comerica Park. Seattle's offense, especially facing southpaws, has been quiet. They rank 27th in wOBA versus lefthanders, with the fourth highest strikeout rate. Wentz's 6.09 ERA is pegged a run too high by its estimators, but even that is well above average. Wentz is best suited for teams in head-to-head leagues looking at max out their 12 weekly starts and require some lightning in a bottle to catch up.

Starting a pitcher like Aaron Nola in Coors Field is always a hard decision. Taking the cautious route is usually the best play, but with Sunday being the last day of the head-to-head scoring week, taking chances is often required. Adding to the conundrum is Nola hasn't been as sharp as usual, though he did limit a potent Toronto lineup to just two runs in six frames in his last effort. Granular stats like facing a specific team on the road are usually too small a sample to be actionable, but when the road is in Colorado, they can be telling. To that end, Nola has started four games in Coors field, spanning 25 innings. His ERA is a respectable 3.96 with a 1.28 WHIP and 24 strikeouts. Unless you're in a very tight ERA or WHIP race in category head-to-head leagues, Nola can be trusted.