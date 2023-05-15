Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

The fantasy week begins with a 12-game slate, with action getting underway a bit early at 4:05 PM ET when the Nationals and Mets wrap up a series in the nation's capital. The final game commences at 10:10 PM ET with the Dodgers hosting the Twins in an interleague affair. Based on the number of lower-level starting pitchers on the slate, there should be a lot of runs scored, so it's a good opportunity to fill empty roster spots with batters.

The slate is not devoid of pitching streaming candidates with Alex Wood (3% rostered on ESPN leagues) checking on as the top-ranked option, though it should be noted the veteran southpaw may be on a pitch count. Wood managed only 10 innings before an IL stint for a hamstring injury. He returned to the Giants last Friday, but worked only an inning since it was known he'd be needed to start on Monday. Wood will face a Phillies team fresh off a series in Coors Field, which sometimes has adverse effects on an offense, at least for a couple of games.

Michael Wacha (9.3%) isn't as skilled as Wood, but he'll be under no constraints and also has a favorable matchup with the Royals visiting San Diego for an interleague affair. Wacha doesn't pile up strikeouts, but the Padres will be heavy favorites and Wacha has pitched six innings in four of his seven starts. With wins and innings being integral to ESPN scoring, Wacha can make up for his lack of punch outs.

JP Sears (1.9%) is ranked lower than other starters with rostership levels in streaming territory, but that's where deeper leagues often need to look for pitching help and Sears has pitched well lately, though he's coming off a rough outing in Yankees Stadium. Prior to that, Sears fanned 22 in the previous 16 1/3 innings. Oakland entertains Arizona on Monday night and while the Diamonds offense is on the upswing, they're better against right-handers, giving Sears a chance to get back on track.

Noah Syndergaard takes the hill on Monday night which usually means the opposition is off to the races. In this case, it's the Twins with a chance to pad their stolen base total, though they only have 10 swipes for the year heading into Sunday's action. Michael A. Taylor (0.6%) has six of Minnesota's steals so he's the primary target to add for Monday with Nick Gordon (.9%) and Willi Castro (.1%) secondary options.

As mentioned earlier, there should be some high-scoring contests on Monday, including the Giants at home facing lefty Bailey Falter. The southpaw has fanned only 26 in 36 stanzas while yielding six homers, five to right-handed batters. San Francisco will no doubt stack the order to have the platoon edge in many spots, highlighted by J.D. Davis (8.3%), Mitch Haniger (12.7%) and rookie Casey Schmitt (12%).

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday