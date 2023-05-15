Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
The top overall pitcher on Tuesday's slate (ahead of Verlander, Kershaw, Wheeler, Gausman, and every other ace), according to THE BAT X, is Jesus Luzardo (71% rostered). He may not be available in your league, but he needs to be mentioned in case he is given how well he projects. He faces a weak Washington offense at home in pitcher-friendly Marlins Park. Go get him if he's out there.
Assuming Luzardo is gone, Seth Lugo (29%) is your next best choice. He faces a below-average Kansas City offense at home in pitcher-friendly Petco with some of the best pitching weather of the day. For a converted reliever, Lugo has had a surprisingly long leash this year, so he should be able to give you both good ratios and good volume.
If you need to dig even deeper to find someone that's available, there are several weak-pitcher-in-strong-matchup candidates: Michael Lorenzen (1%) vs. Pittsburgh, Kyle Muller (1%) vs. Arizona, and Tommy Henry (1%) vs. Oakland all project well enough.
THE BAT X projects three offenses for over 6.5 runs on Tuesday's slate. The two Coors teams (Rockies and Reds) are obvious, and there are a number of strong streaming choices among them: Tyler Stephenson (47%), Elias Diaz (33%), Charlie Blackmon (21%), Jurickson Profar (11%), Ryan McMahon (10%), Nick Senzel (8%), Randal Grichuk (4%), and Jake Fraley (3%) are some of the best choices.
The third team projected for over 6.5 runs is the Mariners. They get a massive park upgrade going into Fenway, and they'll enjoy nearly 80-degree weather and double-digit winds blowing out. Jarred Kelenic (49%), Cal Raleigh (26%), Eugenio Suarez (25%), J.P. Crawford (7%), Kolten Wong (3%), and AJ Pollock (1%) are all good streaming options from Seattle.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 21%) vs. Ben Lively
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 3%) at Chase Anderson
Spencer Steer (CIN, 3B -- 4%) at Chase Anderson
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 11%) vs. Ben Lively
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 10%) vs. Ben Lively
Tyler Stephenson (CIN, C -- 47%) at Chase Anderson
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) vs. Ben Lively
Jarred Kelenic (SEA, CF -- 49%) at Nick Pivetta
Josh Naylor (CLE, 1B -- 41%) at Lance Lynn
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 33%) vs. Ben Lively
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 54%) at Justin Verlander
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 71%) at Kevin Gausman
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 56%) at Clayton Kershaw
James Outman (LAD, LF -- 69%) vs. Bailey Ober
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 92%) at Cristian Javier
Rowdy Tellez (MIL, 1B -- 69%) at Jordan Montgomery
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 73%) at Justin Verlander
Thairo Estrada (SF, 2B -- 79%) vs. Zack Wheeler
Gleyber Torres (NYY, 2B -- 91%) at Kevin Gausman
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 50%) at Cristian Javier