Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

Eury Perez (26% rostered in ESPN leagues), one of baseball's top pitching prospects, made his big-league debut on Friday against the New York Mets. While he lasted only 4⅔ innings, he struck out seven while giving up only two runs on two hits and two walks. Standing in at 6-foot-8, Perez is a large presence on the mound. His four-seamer averages 97 mph with good command, and his slider and curve are both swing-and-miss offerings. At just 20 years old, he obviously carries plenty of start-to-start risk, as any young, inexperienced pitcher would, but the upside here is immense. Although we may not see him regularly pitch deep into games, the hope is that his K potential is good enough to make up for it. Fortunately, Perez gets a soft landing spot for his second outing, as he squares off against a Washington Nationals lineup that ranks worst in the National League with a 78 wRC+ against righties.

Since joining the Cleveland Guardians' rotation, Logan Allen (12%) has delivered a 3.43 ERA with a 10.3 K/9 rate across four starts. That strong strikeout rate matches the swing-and-miss potential he showed in the minors, where he posted a K/9 of 11.0 or higher at every stop. Allen's 1.48 WHIP and 5.65 xERA suggest that his ERA is due for an increase, but it's still been a strong first impression for the 24-year-old. With only six games on the docket for Thursday's slate, Allen is a worthwhile streamer against the Chicago White Sox, who have put up a below average 94 wRC+ so far in May.

Tyler Wells (44%) has been the Baltimore Orioles' best starter this season, putting up a 2.68 ERA and 0.72 WHIP across eight games (seven starts). While his K/9 rate sits at just 7.5, he owns a terrific 1.7 BB/9, which has helped offset the lack of swing and miss. A pitcher who allows a lot of balls in play has a much slimmer margin for error than one who misses bats, and Wells' .145 BABIP tells us he's been extremely fortunate. As a result, his long-term value can certainly be questioned. That said, he's a reasonable streaming option against the Los Angeles Angels on a day when there are few quality names to choose from.

The Tampa Bay Rays' offense has been rolling this year, leading MLB in runs scored, and the minibreakout of Taylor Walls (42%) has played a part. Through 31 games, he is batting .281/.373/.583 with seven homers, 18 RBIs, 22 runs, and seven steals while offering eligibility at three positions (SS, 2B, 3B). Despite being available in nearly 60% of ESPN leagues, Walls currently ranks as top-five third baseman, according to the Player Rater, and he ranks seventh and eighth at shortstop and second base, respectively. As is the case with many Rays batters, Walls doesn't quite play every day, but those who play in leagues with daily moves can mix and match whenever he's in the lineup.

The biggest mismatch on Thursday's slate has to be the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals' Steven Matz. The southpaw holds a 5.62 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over eight starts this season, and he's been particularly vulnerable to right-handed batters, who have pummeled him for a .403 wOBA. Miguel Vargas (26%), J.D. Martinez (61%), and Chris Taylor (7%) are all righty swingers who could do some big-time damage in this juicy matchup.

Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday