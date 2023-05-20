Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets have been rained out for Saturday and will play a doubleheader tomorrow, with start times at 1:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m ET.

It's hard to believe that we're still talking about Nolan Gorman (51% rostered in ESPN leagues) as a good pickup, but he's somehow still that widely available. The 23-year-old slugger is looking like an early MVP candidate, hitting .295/.386/.629 with 12 homers and 36 RBI in 39 games. His hard-hit data is borderline elite, and he's being much more selective at the plate compared to last year, as his strikeout rate has dipped nearly 9%, while his walk rate has climbed roughly 4%. Better yet, after riding the pine against lefties early in the season, Gorman has now started the last two games in which the St. Louis Cardinals have faced left-handers, even taking Julio Urias deep on Thursday. Go grab Gorman now if you can and fire him up against Noah Syndergaard on Saturday. Time is running out.

Patrick Sandoval (46%) also finds himself in the streaming discussion this weekend. The left-hander with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP has held opponents to two (or fewer) earned runs in six of his eight starts this season. In his most recent outing -- a 7⅔-IP, 2-ER performance against Cleveland -- Sandoval threw his slider a season-high 43.8% of the time and generated a season-high 12 whiffs with the offering, so it will be interesting to see if he continues featuring the pitch that much going forward. On Saturday, Sandoval matches up well against a Minnesota Twins club that has struggled against left-handed pitching this season (84 wRC+, 27.5% K-rate).

One of the most favorable matchups of the day belongs to Hunter Brown (59%), who takes the hill against the Oakland Athletics. Through eight starts this season, Brown has a 3.43 ERA with a 9.5 K/9 rate. While we'd like to see the 3.4 BB/9 tick down a tad, aside from a five-walk outing against the San Francisco Giants earlier this month, he hasn't handed out more than two free passes in any of his last six starts. As a hurler who misses bats, gets plenty of grounders, and has one of baseball's best lineups providing support behind him, Brown is a great streamer if he's available.

Speaking of favorable matchups, that's what Texas Rangers hitters have on Saturday, when they take on Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies. The southpaw actually sports a strong 3.16 ERA this year, but it's only a matter of time before Freeland, armed with his 89-mph fastball, reverts back to the 4.50-ERA pitcher he's been the past few years. Josh Jung (28%), who is batting .333/.364/.690 against lefties in 2023, and Ezequiel Duran (.368/.415/.553 vs. lefties) are two widely available names to consider.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Bullpen usage watch for Saturday

By Todd Zola

Friday night was busy for bullpens, leading to a couple of firsts in the usage watch.

Two relievers from the same team are flagged for the first time as both Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano were called upon to preserve the Orioles' 6-2 win in Toronto. Cano was credited with a hold for his effort, but Bautista just received a hearty handshake since he entered in the ninth with a four-run lead. Bautista has thrown 41 pitches over the last three days while Cano has tossed 35 in that span. Bautista and Cano have each pitched on consecutive days, but it was always with at least two days of rest preceding the back-to-back efforts. Due to the importance of the series, it's not a guarantee both relievers are given the day off, but if manager Brandon Hyde takes a long-term view, he could trust Bryan Baker, Danny Coulombe and Cionel Perez with the heavy lifting today, as all are fresh after not pitching yesterday.

Carlos Estevez only needed nine pitches to collect his 11th save last night, but he also recorded a save on Friday night, using 16 pitches in the process. Estevez hasn't yet pitched on three straight days this season but could be asked to work today since last night's outing was so efficient. Matt Moore has also pitched on consecutive days, so the safe play is Chris Devenski, who has three holds since being called up on April 30.

Raisel Iglesias was asked to protect a four-run lead last night, using 13 pitches to get it done. On Thursday, he recorded his second save of the campaign with 16 pitches. While the 29 combined pitches are enough to flag him for questionable availability today, manager Brian Snitker probably would not have used Iglesias last night if he wasn't comfortable bringing him back today, especially since Nick Anderson only needed five pitches to capture his seventh hold in the eighth, meaning he could have come back for the ninth.

Pitcher Team Rst% 5/19 P3 Rest Strk Felix Bautista BAL 93.7% 25 41 0 1 Carlos Estevez LAA 54.5% 9 25 0 2 Yennier Cano BAL 50.7% 19 35 0 1 Raisel Iglesias ATL 72.0% 13 29 0 1

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Saturday

Prop of the Day

JP Sears, Athletics, 4.5 strikeouts (-110/-116)

PROJECTION

THE BAT X sees Sears putting up 3.8 strikeouts for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 34.0% of the time. THE BAT X believes there is positive value on the UNDER with an expected value of $26.59.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

Minute Maid Park grades out as the No. 6 field in the game for strikeouts, via THE BAT X projection system.

Sears has gone to his slider 11.9% more often this season (36.9%) than he did last year (25%).

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER