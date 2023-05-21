Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Lance Lynn should fare better in his rematch against the Royals than he did the last time they squared off. (1:12)

Note: This file has been updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Bullpen usage watch for Sunday

By Todd Zola

There are a lot of closer notes with an early 11:35 AM start to the first game so let's get right to it.

Relief Pitcher Usage Chart This chart lists the pitchers rostered in at least 50% of ESPN leagues who have been most heavily used recently, signaling they might be unavailable today. Rst% is the player's ESPN roster percentage; the listed date is the pitcher's pitch count from the previous day; P3 is the pitcher's total pitch count from the previous three days; Rest is the pitcher's days of rest; Strk is the number of consecutive days the pitcher has worked. Pitcher Team Rst% 5/20 P3 Rest Strk Felix Bautista BAL 93.7% 31 56 0 2 Jordan Romano TOR 90.2% 32 32 0 1 Yennier Cano BAL 50.7% 13 32 0 2 Camilo Doval SF 73.5% 23 23 0 1 Ryan Helsley STL 68.2% 26 26 0 1 David Bednar PIT 86.6% 22 22 0 1 Ryan Pressly HOU 75.8% 10 20 0 2 Kenley Jansen BOS 78.4% 19 19 0 1

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Today

Prop of the Day

Taijuan Walker O/U 4.5 strikeouts (-120/-106)

PROJECTION

THE BAT sees Walker putting up 5.9 strikeouts for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 67.2% of the time. THE BAT believes there is positive value on the OVER with an expected value of $27.88.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

The Chicago Cubs have three hitters in their projected batting order today with an underlying K% over 30%, according to THE BAT X (Patrick Wisdom, Christopher Morel, Edwin Rios).

With his assigned duty of calling pitches today, Laz Diaz is considered a valuable asset as a "pitchers umpire."

Citizens Bank Park profiles as the No. 9 stadium in the league for strikeouts, via THE BAT projection system.

The wind projects to be blowing in from left field at 12.3-mph in this game, the best of the day for pitchers.

