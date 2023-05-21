Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

There are a few streaming candidates, beginning with Bailey Ober (33.7%) and the Twins hosting the Giants. Minnesota has quietly entered the circle of trust when it comes to developing pitchers by bringing out the best in the individual, as opposed to pigeonholing into its team philosophy. Ober has posted three straight quality starts, fanning 18 with only two free passes in those 19 frames. The Giants aren't pushovers with an above average wOBA facing right-handed pitching, but they do offer Ober strikeout upside.

Michael Lorenzen will be aiming for his fourth consecutive quality start Monday when the Tigers visit Kansas City. It's not often our numbers will project a win for Detroit on the road, but we peg the Tigers as favorites over Brady Singer and the Royals in Kauffman Stadium. Lorenzen has yielded only two runs over his prior 20 frames, albeit with just 11 punch outs. However, the Royals sport the second-highest strikeout rate against right-handed pitching, along with the second worst wOBA.

Dane Dunning has quietly transitioned well to the Rangers' rotation. In his last start, Dunning limited the potent Braves offense to just one run over six stanzas, scattering six hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Dunning will toe the rubber on the road in PNC Park. The Pirates have rebounded since losing 11 of 12 games, but on paper their lineup is still below average facing righties.

There are a few pitchers with a rostership level below 50% but are not highlighted as viable streamers. The first is Gavin Stone, making his return to the majors with Dustin May and Julio Urias out for the Dodgers. There will be opportunities to spot-start Stone, but on the road in Atlanta is too risky. Tanner Houck and Chase Silseth face each other in Anaheim, but both offenses are too potent to take a chance so early in the fantasy week. Similarly, even though Luis Ortiz will take the hill in pitcher-friendly PNC Park, the Pirates draw the Rangers who lead the league in runs per game. The Reds have promoted Brandon Williamson to help fill the void left with Nick Lodolo sidelined. Williamson has strong prospect pedigree but needs to show he can handle a major league lineup, so he's too risky to deploy at home against the Reds.

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

