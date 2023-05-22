Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
If you're looking to stream pitching Tuesday, there are two strong and widely available options: Marco Gonzales (4% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Logan Allen (sub-1% rostered). Gonzales faces the Oakland A's, perhaps baseball's weakest offense, with the second-best pitching weather of the day. Allen faces a below-average Chicago White Sox squad that takes a significant park downgrade. Prioritize Gonzales if you need wins, Allen if you need strikeouts.
Despite a 4.78 ERA, Dylan Cease remains rostered in 95% of leagues. His strikeouts are down while his walks, fly balls and home runs are up. He faces the league's lowest-strikeout offense in the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and projects for a 4.81 ERA in this matchup, according to THE BAT X. If you're still rostering him, it's probably best you keep him on the bench for now.
The next big pitching prospect to make his 2023 debut is Bobby Miller against the Atlanta Braves. The Los Angeles Dodgers hurler was ESPN's 25th overall prospect coming into this season, and he'll get run support from one of baseball's elite offenses. If you pick him up, it's best to sit him in this tough matchup, but the talent and upside are there for him over the remainder of the season, especially with the Dodgers dealing with so many injuries right now.
The top offense today is the Miami Marlins going into Coors Field to face Austin Gomber. Outside of Luis Arraez (96%), the entire team is basically unrostered and should be available. Right-handers such as Jorge Soler (14%), Jean Segura (8%), Bryan De La Cruz (4%) and Garrett Cooper (4%) are elite streams.
If you're streaming for home runs specifically, however, you'd be better off checking out the St. Louis Cardinals in Great American Ball Park. They project for the most homers of the day, according to THE BAT X. Nolan Gorman (51%), Lars Nootbaar (27%), Brendan Donovan (23%), Paul DeJong (3%), Alec Burleson (sub-1%) and Oscar Mercado (sub-1%) are all strong choices.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Jon Berti (MIA, 2B -- 4%) at Gomber
Yuli Gurriel (MIA, 1B -- 1%) at Gomber
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) vs. Eury Perez
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 21%) vs. Perez
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 34%) vs. Perez
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
James Outman (LAD, LF -- 63%) at Spencer Strider
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 56%) at Gerrit Cole
J.D. Martinez (LAD, DH -- 60%) at Strider
Jorge Mateo (BAL, SS -- 65%) at Cole
Max Muncy (LAD, 3B -- 96%) at Strider
Will Smith (LAD, C -- 99%) at Strider
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 83%) at Rich Hill
Mookie Betts (LAD, RF -- 100%) at Strider
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 64%) vs. Jose Berrios
Anthony Santander (BAL, RF -- 74%) at Cole