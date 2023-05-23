Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

By Todd Zola

As is the norm this season, Wednesday's slate features several getaway matinees. This time, action gets underway at 12:30 PM ET in the Steel City with the Rangers and Pirates wrapping up an interleague set. Both Texas starter Martin Perez (28.9% rostered) and Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (9.6%) are widely available but aren't trustworthy streaming options. Perez is a great example of the patience exhibited by the Regression Monster. Sometimes he strikes quickly but other times he waits. Last season, Perez benefited from a low home run rate that escaped correction. Granted he helped it with a high ground ball rate, but a 6.5% home run per fly ball mark was the driving force. This season, Perez's undoing has been an equally unlucky .338 BABIP. In terms of fantasy, his low strikeout rate is an inefficient use of starts in leagues capping the number of starts permitted per week. Oviedo is a bit more dominant than Perez, and has teased fantasy relevancy, but he's still too inconsistent with control, and the Ranger sport the highest scoring offense in MLB.

It's too early in the fantasy week for some to incur risk, but for those sensing they'll need a boost, there are signs Michael Kopech could be figuring things out, specifically with his control. That said, he walked six hitters two starts ago, but in two of his last three outings, he issued just one free pass. Last time out, Kopech fanned 10 while issuing no walks. He'll face the Guardians on Wednesday. On one hand, Cleveland's lineup is tough to punch out, but they have been easier in that regard lately. Admittedly, it's a risk, perhaps best suited for a GPP starter in DFS action, but there is a pathway for Kopech to rack up fantasy points.

Oakland starter Ken Waldichuk also profiles as a high risk, high reward option. He's ranked sixth in terms of ESPN fantasy points today while landing 12th in my rankings for 5x5 scoring. This may seem high when considering his 6.85 ERA and 1.85 WHIP, but both ranking systems are formula driven. The perceived high ranking emanates from Waldichuk's peripherals falling short of expected, but 44 innings isn't enough to ignore initial, rosier expectations. Furthermore, Wednesday's foe, the Mariners, have been poor facing left-handers, with a high 26.7% strikeout rate and an impatient 7.9% walk rate. The walk rate is key as Waldichuk's main problem is issuing too many free passes. Like Kopech, this has more of a feel of a desperation Sunday play for fantasy, but a viable GPP candidate for a GPP lineup.

Speaking of impatience, we're three paragraphs in and those hoping for some safer streaming advice are still waiting. The ledger's top candidate is James Paxton who will take the hill in Anaheim. Long term, Paxton's health remains a concern, but he's pitched well in his two starts this season, fanning 14 with just three walks in 11 stanzas. The Angels hit lefties well, but Boston has been even better, so they should provide Paxton with run support with the Halos sending southpaw Tyler Anderson to the hill.

Zack Greinke may not be missing many bats, but he's not missing the strike zone much either as he's whiffed 14 with only one base on balls over his last four starts, spanning 21 1/3 innings. The veteran will face the Tigers in Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday. Detroit sports the third lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.