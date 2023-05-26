Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Tyler Glasnow is set to make his 2023 debut after being sidelined since late February with a left oblique strain. The 29-year-old right-hander made four rehab starts at Triple-A, posting a 0.68 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 13.5 K/9 rate across 13.1 frames. In Glasnow's final rehab outing, he spun six innings of two-run ball, getting up to 67 pitches. Reports have had him averaging 95-97 mph with his fastball during his rehab, so he looks primed and ready to go. On Saturday, Glasnow gets a rough landing spot against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but if you've been stashing him on your bench for the past two months, go ahead and fire him up for this weekend's matchup.

At first glance, it appears that Josiah Gray (24% rostered in ESPN leagues) is putting it all together this season, registering a 2.65 ERA over his first 10 starts. A closer look reveals a declining strikeout rate (7.3 K/9), an increasing walk rate (4.4 BB/9), and a 1.39 WHIP that suggests he's gotten lucky with runners on base. Despite the red flags, Gray has now held opposing teams to three or fewer earned runs in nine consecutive starts, and Saturday's matchup versus the Kansas City Royals is extremely favorable. Among all MLB teams, the Royals rank third-worst in baseball with an 81 wRC+ in 2023.

After getting roughed up by the Arizona Diamondbacks in early May (6 ER in 4.2 IP), Andrew Heaney (37%) has seemingly found his stride. He has reeled off three straight quality starts while giving up just one earned run over his past 12 innings. Although Heaney hasn't matched his strikeout prowess from last season (13.6 K/9), he's still missing plenty of bats (9.8 K/9), and he's doing a better job limiting hard contact. The Baltimore Orioles lineup presents a tough matchup on Saturday, but Camden Yards now plays much more pitcher-friendly than it did a couple of years ago.

Jameson Taillon is a hurler we want to attack right now. The right-hander put up a 4.50 ERA in his first three starts of the year, and after a short IL stint, his ERA has ballooned to 8.10 over his past four outings. Lefty batters have done a large portion of the damage against him, slashing .358/.452/.679 with a .476 wOBA. With the Cincinnati Reds in town this weekend, left-handed hitters Jake Fraley (13%) and TJ Friedl (4%) are both interesting streamers. Fraley looks particularly enticing, as he owns a .304/.398/.487 slash line versus right-handers this season.